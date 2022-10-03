U.S. markets closed

Disclosure of the Number of Shares Forming the Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights as of 30 September 2022

VINCI
·1 min read
French public limited company (société anonyme)

with a share capital of €1,494,968,325.00

Registered office : 1973, boulevard de la Défense

92000 Nanterre – France

552 037 806 RCS Nanterre

www.vinci.com

 

DISCLOSURE

OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

 

 

Total number of shares

597,987,330

Theoretical number of voting rights
(including treasury stock)

597,987,330

Number of voting rights (excluding treasury stock)

564,650,678

 

This disclosure is on VINCI web site www.vinci.com

(section investors/financial information/regulatory information/7. monthly information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares that make up the company’s capital).

 

Attachment


