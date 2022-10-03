Disclosure of the Number of Shares Forming the Capital and of the Total Number of Voting Rights as of 30 September 2022

Associated Press

No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 2 Rafael Nadal are the first countrymen to top the ATP rankings in 22 years. Alcaraz is a 19-year-old who rose to the top spot by winning the U.S. Open last month for his first Grand Slam title, becoming the youngest man ever to be No. 1. Nadal is a 36-year-old who has spent 209 weeks atop the rankings and owns a men's-record 22 major championships, including at the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June.