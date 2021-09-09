U.S. markets open in 7 hours 39 minutes

Disclosure of received notification of FMR LLC

Fagron NV
·2 min read
In this article:
Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 9 September 2021

Disclosure of received notification of FMR LLC

Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of FMR LLC.

Notification of FMR LLC

  • On 3 September 2021, Fagron received a notification that the shareholding of FMR LLC had crossed the disclosure threshold of 3% on 2 September 2021 as the result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.

  • The notification is made by a ‘parent undertaking or a controlling person’.

  • On 2 September 2021, FMR LLC held a total of 2,437,520 voting rights. 1,253,700 voting rights are held by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, 573,208 voting rights are held by FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited, 465,190 shares are held by Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, and 145,422 shares are held by FIAM LLC.

  • Based on the denominator of 72,960,154 (total number of voting rights), FMR LLC held on 2 September 2021 3.34% of the total number of voting rights.

  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company and FIAM LLC are controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC, FIAM Holdings LLC is controlled by FMR LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC is controlled by FMR LLC, FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited is controlled by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, FMR LLC is not a controlled entity.

  • The notification of FMR LLC can be viewed on investors.fagron.com via this link.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Area Leader EMEA
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com

Please open the link below for the press release:
Disclosure of received notification of FMR LLC


