DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
RELEASE
FROM AUGUST 29 TO SEPTEMBER 2, 2022
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 29 to September 2, 2022.
Name of Issuer
Identification code of the Issuer (code LEI)
Day of the transaction
Identification code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (quantity of shares)
Average weighted daily acquisition price
Identification code of the market
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
29/08/2022
FR0010451203
100000
15,8777
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
29/08/2022
FR0010451203
50000
15,9023
CEUX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
30/08/2022
FR0010451203
72413
16,2405
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
30/08/2022
FR0010451203
27712
16,2893
CEUX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
31/08/2022
FR0010451203
55017
16,2463
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
31/08/2022
FR0010451203
25000
16,2545
CEUX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
01/09/2022
FR0010451203
64 300
15,6974
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
01/09/2022
FR0010451203
35000
15,6938
CEUX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
02/09/2022
FR0010451203
41 973
15,9385
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
02/09/2022
FR0010451203
24062
15,9604
CEUX
TOTAL
495 477
15,9889
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
Attachment