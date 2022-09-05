U.S. markets closed

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

REXEL
·1 min read
REXEL
REXEL

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM AUGUST 29 TO SEPTEMBER 2, 2022


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 29 to September 2, 2022.

Name of Issuer

Identification code of the Issuer (code LEI)

Day of the transaction

Identification code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (quantity of shares)

Average weighted daily acquisition price

Identification code of the market

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

29/08/2022

FR0010451203

100000

15,8777

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

29/08/2022

FR0010451203

50000

15,9023

CEUX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

30/08/2022

FR0010451203

72413

16,2405

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

30/08/2022

FR0010451203

27712

16,2893

CEUX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

31/08/2022

FR0010451203

55017

16,2463

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

31/08/2022

FR0010451203

25000

16,2545

CEUX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

01/09/2022

FR0010451203

64 300

15,6974

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

01/09/2022

FR0010451203

35000

15,6938

CEUX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

02/09/2022

FR0010451203

41 973

15,9385

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

02/09/2022

FR0010451203

24062

15,9604

CEUX

 

 

 

TOTAL

495 477

15,9889

 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

 

Attachment


