DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

·1 min read
REXEL

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM OCTOBER 3 TO OCTOBER 7, 2022


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 3 to October 7, 2022.

Name of Issuer

Identification code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identification code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (quantity of shares

Average Weighted daily acquisition price

Identification code of the Market

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

03/10/2022

FR0010451203

95 190

15,5798

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

04/10/2022

FR0010451203

40 000

16,5555

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

05/10/2022

FR0010451203

100 425

16,3489

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

06/10/2022

FR0010451203

50 000

16,4509

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

07/10/2022

FR0010451203

70 300

16,2973

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

355 915

16,1706

 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment


