DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM OCTOBER 3 TO OCTOBER 7, 2022
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 3 to October 7, 2022.
Name of Issuer
Identification code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identification code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (quantity of shares
Average Weighted daily acquisition price
Identification code of the Market
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
03/10/2022
FR0010451203
95 190
15,5798
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
04/10/2022
FR0010451203
40 000
16,5555
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
05/10/2022
FR0010451203
100 425
16,3489
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
06/10/2022
FR0010451203
50 000
16,4509
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
07/10/2022
FR0010451203
70 300
16,2973
XPAR
TOTAL
355 915
16,1706
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
Attachment