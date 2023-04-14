Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares
FROM APRIL 11 TO APRIL 14, 2023
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 11 to April 14, 2023.
Name of Issuer
Identification code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identification code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (quantity of shares
Average Weighted daily acquisition price
Identification code of the Market
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
11/04/2023
FR0010451203
16 536
19,7271
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
12/04/2023
FR0010451203
14 000
19,9456
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
13/04/2023
FR0010451203
21 500
19,8694
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
14/04/2023
FR0010451203
12 000
20,0498
XPAR
TOTAL
64 036
19,8831
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
