REXEL

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM APRIL 11 TO APRIL 14, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 11 to April 14, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/04/2023 FR0010451203 16 536 19,7271 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/04/2023 FR0010451203 14 000 19,9456 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 13/04/2023 FR0010451203 21 500 19,8694 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 14/04/2023 FR0010451203 12 000 20,0498 XPAR TOTAL 64 036 19,8831

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

