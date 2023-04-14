U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

REXEL
·1 min read
REXEL
REXEL

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM APRIL 11 TO APRIL 14, 2023


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 11 to April 14, 2023.

Name of Issuer

Identification code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identification code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (quantity of shares

Average Weighted daily acquisition price

Identification code of the Market

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

11/04/2023

FR0010451203

16 536

19,7271

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

12/04/2023

FR0010451203

14 000

19,9456

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

13/04/2023

FR0010451203

21 500

19,8694

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

14/04/2023

FR0010451203

12 000

20,0498

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

64 036

19,8831

 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment