DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
RELEASE
FROM APRIL 24 TO APRIL 28, 2023
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 24 to April 28, 2023.
Name of Issuer
Identification code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identification code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (quantity of shares)
Average Weighted daily acquisition price
Identification code of the Market
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
24/04/2023
FR0010451203
9 300
21,0649
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
25/04/2023
FR0010451203
16 500
20,9376
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
26/04/2023
FR0010451203
39 000
20,4821
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
27/04/2023
FR0010451203
11 337
20,6192
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
28/04/2023
FR0010451203
4 864
20,4878
XPAR
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
