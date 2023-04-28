U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

REXEL
·1 min read
REXEL
REXEL

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM APRIL 24 TO APRIL 28, 2023


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from April 24 to April 28, 2023.

Name of Issuer

Identification code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identification code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (quantity of shares)

Average Weighted daily acquisition price

Identification code of the Market

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

24/04/2023

FR0010451203

9 300

21,0649

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

25/04/2023

FR0010451203

16 500

20,9376

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

26/04/2023

FR0010451203

39 000

20,4821

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

27/04/2023

FR0010451203

11 337

20,6192

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

28/04/2023

FR0010451203

4 864

20,4878

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

Attachment