DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- RXEEY
- RXLSF
RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM AUGUST 8 TO AUGUST 12, 2022
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 8 to August 12, 2022.
Name of Issuer
Identify code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identify code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (quantity of shares)
Average Weighted daily acquisition price
Identify code of the Market
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
09/08/2022
FR0010451203
31174
17,3931
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
09/08/2022
FR0010451203
28583
17,3844
CEUX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
09/08/2022
FR0010451203
1823
17,3625
TQEX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
09/08/2022
FR0010451203
4455
17,3727
AQEU
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
10/08/2022
FR0010451203
9 325
17,4156
XPAR
TOTAL
75 360
17,3906
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
Attachment