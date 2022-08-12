U.S. markets close in 1 hour 49 minutes

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

REXEL
·1 min read
  • RXEEY
  • RXLSF
REXEL
REXEL

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM AUGUST 8 TO AUGUST 12, 2022


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 8 to August 12, 2022.

Name of Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Day of the transaction

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (quantity of shares)

Average Weighted daily acquisition price

Identify code of the Market

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

09/08/2022

FR0010451203

31174

17,3931

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

09/08/2022

FR0010451203

28583

17,3844

CEUX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

09/08/2022

FR0010451203

1823

17,3625

TQEX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

09/08/2022

FR0010451203

4455

17,3727

AQEU

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

10/08/2022

FR0010451203

9 325

17,4156

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

75 360

17,3906

 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

Attachment


