REXEL

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM AUGUST 8 TO AUGUST 12, 2022



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 8 to August 12, 2022.

Name of Issuer Identify code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identify code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identify code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/08/2022 FR0010451203 31174 17,3931 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/08/2022 FR0010451203 28583 17,3844 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/08/2022 FR0010451203 1823 17,3625 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 09/08/2022 FR0010451203 4455 17,3727 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/08/2022 FR0010451203 9 325 17,4156 XPAR TOTAL 75 360 17,3906

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section

- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

