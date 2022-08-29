Disclosure of trading in own shares
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- RXEEY
- RXLSF
RELEASE
DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM AUGUST 22 TO AUGUST 26, 2022
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 22 to August 26, 2022.
Name of Issuer
Identification code of the Issuer (code LEI)
Day of the transaction
Identification code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (quantity of shares)
Average weighted daily acquisition price
Identification code of the market
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
22/08/2022
FR0010451203
163414
16,0026
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
22/08/2022
FR0010451203
81544
15,9496
CEUX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
22/08/2022
FR0010451203
3600
15,9048
TQEX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
22/08/2022
FR0010451203
1778
15,9177
AQEU
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
23/08/2022
FR0010451203
146100
16,1451
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
23/08/2022
FR0010451203
53900
16,1796
CEUX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
24/08/2022
FR0010451203
84800
16,0305
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
24/08/2022
FR0010451203
40000
16,0448
CEUX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
25/08/2022
FR0010451203
55 641
16,1525
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
25/08/2022
FR0010451203
6525
16,1445
CEUX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
26/08/2022
FR0010451203
125 675
16,1726
XPAR
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
26/08/2022
FR0010451203
28699
16,3115
CEUX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
26/08/2022
FR0010451203
2216
16,2514
TQEX
REXEL
969500N6AVPA51648T62
26/08/2022
FR0010451203
3410
16,2653
AQEU
TOTAL
797 302
16,0911
The detailed reporting is available:
- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/
Attachment