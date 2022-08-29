U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

Disclosure of trading in own shares

REXEL
·1 min read
  • RXEEY
  • RXLSF
REXEL
REXEL

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM AUGUST 22 TO AUGUST 26, 2022


In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from August 22 to August 26, 2022.

Name of Issuer

Identification code of the Issuer (code LEI)

Day of the transaction

Identification code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (quantity of shares)

Average weighted daily acquisition price

Identification code of the market

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

22/08/2022

FR0010451203

163414

16,0026

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

22/08/2022

FR0010451203

81544

15,9496

CEUX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

22/08/2022

FR0010451203

3600

15,9048

TQEX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

22/08/2022

FR0010451203

1778

15,9177

AQEU

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

23/08/2022

FR0010451203

146100

16,1451

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

23/08/2022

FR0010451203

53900

16,1796

CEUX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

24/08/2022

FR0010451203

84800

16,0305

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

24/08/2022

FR0010451203

40000

16,0448

CEUX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

25/08/2022

FR0010451203

55 641

16,1525

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

25/08/2022

FR0010451203

6525

16,1445

CEUX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

26/08/2022

FR0010451203

125 675

16,1726

XPAR

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

26/08/2022

FR0010451203

28699

16,3115

CEUX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

26/08/2022

FR0010451203

2216

16,2514

TQEX

REXEL

969500N6AVPA51648T62

26/08/2022

FR0010451203

3410

16,2653

AQEU

 

 

 

TOTAL

797 302

16,0911

 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

