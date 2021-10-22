U.S. markets close in 3 hours 42 minutes

Disclosure of trading in own shares Period from 11 October to 15 October 2021

VINCI
·1 min read

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 8 April 2021)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 11 October to 15 October 2021

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)

Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 6 March 2021

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1

Trading days

2

Numbers of shares purchased (*)

3

Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €)

4

Amounts

(in €)

5

Purpose of redemption

6

Market



11/10/2021



NONE



-



-



-



-



12/10/2021



NONE



-



-



-



-



13/10/2021



NONE



-



-



-



-



14/10/2021



NONE



-



-



-.



-



15/10/2021



698 435



89,4857



62 500 000.00



Cancellation



OTC

Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



698 435



89,4857



62 500 000.00



-



-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded.

Attachment


