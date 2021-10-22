Disclosure of trading in own shares Period from 11 October to 15 October 2021
SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 8 April 2021)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
Period from 11 October to 15 October 2021
Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 6 March 2021
I-Purchases effected during the period:
1
2
3
4
5
6
Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)
(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded.
Attachment