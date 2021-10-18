U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 04 October to 08 October 2021

VINCI
·1 min read
SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 8 April 2021)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 04 October to 08 October 2021

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)

Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 6 March 2021

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1

Trading days

2

Numbers of shares purchased (*)

3

Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €)

4

Amounts

(in €)

5

Purpose of redemption

6

Market



04/10/2021



NONE



-



-



-



-



05/10/2021



NONE



-



-



-



-



06/10/2021



NONE



-



-



-



-



07/10/2021



NONE



-



-



-.



-



08/10/2021



692 000



90.3179



62 500 000.00



Cancellation



OTC

Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



692 000



90.3179



62 500 000.00



-



-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded.

Attachment


