Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares For September 2021
CLICHY – October 06, 2021
In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for September 2021 :
Date
Number of shares
Average weighted price in €
Amount in €
01/09/21
4 300
56,4456
242 716,08
02/09/21
4 550
56,1830
255 632,65
03/09/21
4 900
56,4406
276 558,94
06/09/21
4 550
56,7634
258 273,47
07/09/21
4 007
56,9010
228 002,31
08/09/21
3 900
55,8508
217 818,12
09/09/21
5 000
55,5025
277 512,50
10/09/21
5 000
55,6896
278 448,00
13/09/21
309
55,7832
17 237,01
13/09/21
4 691
55,7832
261 678,99
14/09/21
5 000
55,5753
277 876,50
15/09/21
5 130
54,4723
279 442,90
16/09/21
5 185
53,9735
279 852,60
17/09/21
5 200
54,0344
280 978,88
20/09/21
5 350
52,1194
278 838,79
21/09/21
5 350
52,3521
280 083,74
22/09/21
5 330
52,5434
280 056,32
23/09/21
5 300
53,0152
280 980,56
24/09/21
5 300
52,7819
279 744,07
27/09/21
5 275
52,8739
278 909,82
28/09/21
5 400
51,7055
279 209,70
29/09/21
5 440
51,2818
278 972,99
30/09/21
5 450
51,1190
278 598,55
TOTAL
109 917
54,1083
5 947 423,49
