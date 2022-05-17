Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 10 to 13 May 2022)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 10 to 13 May 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
Issuer name
Issuer Code
Transaction date
ISIN Code
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
Platform
ISIN code (ISO 6166)
MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
10-May-22
FR0000073298
11 000
42,9041
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
10-May-22
FR0000073298
7 000
42,9454
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
10-May-22
FR0000073298
500
42,9519
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
10-May-22
FR0000073298
1 500
42,9290
AQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
11-May-22
FR0000073298
10 800
43,3409
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
11-May-22
FR0000073298
7 000
43,3497
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
11-May-22
FR0000073298
500
43,2335
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
11-May-22
FR0000073298
1 700
43,1817
AQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
12-May-22
FR0000073298
10 732
43,0305
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
12-May-22
FR0000073298
6 840
43,0677
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
12-May-22
FR0000073298
500
43,1748
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
12-May-22
FR0000073298
1 928
42,9997
AQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
13-May-22
FR0000073298
11 500
44,0896
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
13-May-22
FR0000073298
6 000
44,1185
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
13-May-22
FR0000073298
500
44,3520
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
13-May-22
FR0000073298
2 000
44,1035
AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
