Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 12 to 16 December 2022)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 12 to 16 December 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
Issuer name
Issuer Code
Transaction date
ISIN Code
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
Platform
ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
12-Dec-22
FR0000073298
7 000
54.3262
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
12-Dec-22
FR0000073298
3 500
54.2927
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
13-Dec-22
FR0000073298
6 716
55.1163
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
13-Dec-22
FR0000073298
2 169
55.0085
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
14-Dec-22
FR0000073298
5 693
55.8332
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
14-Dec-22
FR0000073298
4 066
55.9388
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
15-Dec-22
FR0000073298
6 250
56.4669
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
15-Dec-22
FR0000073298
4 000
56.4943
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
16-Dec-22
FR0000073298
5 659
56.1537
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
16-Dec-22
FR0000073298
2 342
56.1674
DXE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
Attachment