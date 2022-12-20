U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (from 12 to 16 December 2022)

IPSOS
·1 min read
IPSOS
IPSOS

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 12 to 16 December 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name

Issuer Code

Transaction date

ISIN Code

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired

Platform

 

 

 

ISIN Code (ISO 6166)

 

 

MIC code (ISO 10383)

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

12-Dec-22

FR0000073298

7 000

54.3262

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

12-Dec-22

FR0000073298

3 500

54.2927

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

13-Dec-22

FR0000073298

6 716

55.1163

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

13-Dec-22

FR0000073298

2 169

55.0085

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

14-Dec-22

FR0000073298

5 693

55.8332

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

14-Dec-22

FR0000073298

4 066

55.9388

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

15-Dec-22

FR0000073298

6 250

56.4669

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

15-Dec-22

FR0000073298

4 000

56.4943

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

16-Dec-22

FR0000073298

5 659

56.1537

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

16-Dec-22

FR0000073298

2 342

56.1674

DXE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


