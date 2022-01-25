Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (17 january to 19 january 2022)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 17 to 19 January 2022
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
Issuer name
Issuer Code
Transaction date
ISIN Code
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
Platform
ISIN code (ISO 6166)
MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
17-Jan-22
FR0000073298
6 500
44,5310
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
17-Jan-22
FR0000073298
2 500
44,5959
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
17-Jan-22
FR0000073298
1 000
44,6113
AQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
18-Jan-22
FR0000073298
6 762
43,9322
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
18-Jan-22
FR0000073298
3 830
43,9067
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
18-Jan-22
FR0000073298
500
43,9124
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
18-Jan-22
FR0000073298
1 300
43,9218
AQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
19-Jan-22
FR0000073298
7 173
44,2471
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
19-Jan-22
FR0000073298
3 719
44,2668
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
19-Jan-22
FR0000073298
1 500
44,2305
AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
