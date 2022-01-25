U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (17 january to 19 january 2022)

IPSOS
·1 min read
In this article:
  • IPSOF

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 17 to 19 January 2022

Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Issuer name

Issuer Code

Transaction date

ISIN Code

Daily total volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired

Platform

ISIN code (ISO 6166)

MIC code (ISO 10383)

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

17-Jan-22

FR0000073298

6 500

44,5310

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

17-Jan-22

FR0000073298

2 500

44,5959

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

17-Jan-22

FR0000073298

1 000

44,6113

AQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

18-Jan-22

FR0000073298

6 762

43,9322

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

18-Jan-22

FR0000073298

3 830

43,9067

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

18-Jan-22

FR0000073298

500

43,9124

TQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

18-Jan-22

FR0000073298

1 300

43,9218

AQE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

19-Jan-22

FR0000073298

7 173

44,2471

XPAR

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

19-Jan-22

FR0000073298

3 719

44,2668

DXE

IPSOS

9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

19-Jan-22

FR0000073298

1 500

44,2305

AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.

Attachment


