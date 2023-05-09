Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (1 to 5 May 2023)
Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 1 to 5 May 2023
Issuer’s registered name: Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares – ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
Issuer name
Issuer Code
Transaction date
ISIN Code
Daily total volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
Platform
ISIN Code (ISO 6166)
MIC code (ISO 10383)
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
2-May-23
FR0000073298
21 305
49,4608
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
2-May-23
FR0000073298
10 935
49,4177
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
2-May-23
FR0000073298
1 200
49,5178
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
2-May-23
FR0000073298
3 185
49,4469
AQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
3-May-23
FR0000073298
20 651
49,1730
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
3-May-23
FR0000073298
11 199
49,1636
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
3-May-23
FR0000073298
2 650
49,1083
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
3-May-23
FR0000073298
4 000
49,0870
AQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
4-May-23
FR0000073298
22 290
48,6958
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
4-May-23
FR0000073298
15 740
48,6472
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
4-May-23
FR0000073298
2 790
48,7049
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
4-May-23
FR0000073298
4 180
48,6521
AQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
5-May-23
FR0000073298
10 000
49,0058
XPAR
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
5-May-23
FR0000073298
8 000
48,9656
DXE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
5-May-23
FR0000073298
1 500
48,9859
TQE
IPSOS
9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
5-May-23
FR0000073298
2 000
48,9714
AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: “Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en.
