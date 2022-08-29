Disclosure of transactions in own shares from August 22th to August 26th, 2022
- VCISF
- VCISY
Nanterre, August 29th, 2022
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From August 22th to August 26th, 2022
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 22th to August 26th, 2022 :
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
22/08/2022
FR0000125486
43 500
92,2723
XPAR
VINCI
23/08/2022
FR0000125486
35 013
92,4610
XPAR
VINCI
24/08/2022
FR0000125486
33 000
92,6048
XPAR
VINCI
25/08/2022
FR0000125486
15 372
93,8567
XPAR
VINCI
26/08/2022
FR0000125486
27 799
92,6884
XPAR
VINCI
26/08/2022
FR0000125486
4 329
92,1614
CEUX
VINCI
26/08/2022
FR0000125486
48
91,8900
TQEX
VINCI
26/08/2022
FR0000125486
824
91,9028
AQEU
TOTAL
159 885
92,6019
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
