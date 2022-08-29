VINCI

Nanterre, August 29th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From August 22th to August 26th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from August 22th to August 26th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 22/08/2022 FR0000125486 43 500 92,2723 XPAR VINCI 23/08/2022 FR0000125486 35 013 92,4610 XPAR VINCI 24/08/2022 FR0000125486 33 000 92,6048 XPAR VINCI 25/08/2022 FR0000125486 15 372 93,8567 XPAR VINCI 26/08/2022 FR0000125486 27 799 92,6884 XPAR VINCI 26/08/2022 FR0000125486 4 329 92,1614 CEUX VINCI 26/08/2022 FR0000125486 48 91,8900 TQEX VINCI 26/08/2022 FR0000125486 824 91,9028 AQEU TOTAL 159 885 92,6019

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

