Disclosure of transactions in own shares from December 19th to December 20th, 2022

VINCI
·1 min read
VINCI
VINCI

             

Nanterre, December 27th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From December 19th to December 20th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 19th to December 20th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro

Market (MIC code)

VINCI

19-Dec-22

FR0000125486

45

92,3700

XPAR

VINCI

20-Dec-22

FR0000125486

11 695

92,1494

XPAR

VINCI

20-Dec-22

FR0000125486

4 260

92,0815

DXE

VINCI

20-Dec-22

FR0000125486

3 669

92,0998

TQE

VINCI

20-Dec-22

FR0000125486

769

92,0681

AQE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

20 438

92,1238

 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

 

Attachment


