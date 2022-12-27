Disclosure of transactions in own shares from December 19th to December 20th, 2022
Nanterre, December 27th, 2022
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From December 19th to December 20th, 2022
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from December 19th to December 20th, 2022 :
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
19-Dec-22
FR0000125486
45
92,3700
XPAR
VINCI
20-Dec-22
FR0000125486
11 695
92,1494
XPAR
VINCI
20-Dec-22
FR0000125486
4 260
92,0815
DXE
VINCI
20-Dec-22
FR0000125486
3 669
92,0998
TQE
VINCI
20-Dec-22
FR0000125486
769
92,0681
AQE
TOTAL
20 438
92,1238
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
_______________________
Attachment