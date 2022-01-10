Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 05 to January 07, 2022
Paris, January 10, 2022
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From January 05 to January 07, 2022
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 05 to January 07, 2022 :
I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
05/01/2022
FR0000125486
105 774
94,7361
XPAR
VINCI
05/01/2022
FR0000125486
35 782
94,7363
CEUX
VINCI
05/01/2022
FR0000125486
8 236
94,7422
TQEX
VINCI
05/01/2022
FR0000125486
8 096
94,7452
AQEU
VINCI
06/01/2022
FR0000125486
51 673
94,1545
XPAR
VINCI
06/01/2022
FR0000125486
17 251
94,2982
CEUX
VINCI
06/01/2022
FR0000125486
7 835
94,4215
TQEX
VINCI
06/01/2022
FR0000125486
8 039
94,4332
AQEU
VINCI
07/01/2022
FR0000125486
102 963
93,9814
XPAR
VINCI
07/01/2022
FR0000125486
34 395
94,0281
CEUX
VINCI
07/01/2022
FR0000125486
7 819
94,0262
TQEX
VINCI
07/01/2022
FR0000125486
8 229
94,0362
AQEU
TOTAL
396 092
94,3429
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
