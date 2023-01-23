U.S. markets close in 3 hours 39 minutes

Disclosure of transactions in own shares From January 16th to January 20th, 2023

VINCI
·1 min read
VINCI
VINCI

           

Nanterre, January 23rd, 2023

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 16th to January 20th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 16th to January 20th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro

Market (MIC code)

VINCI

16-Jan-23

FR0000125486

39,000

101.1038

XPAR

VINCI

16-Jan-23

FR0000125486

15,000

101.1742

CEUX

VINCI

16-Jan-23

FR0000125486

3,000

101.1868

TQEX

VINCI

16-Jan-23

FR0000125486

3,000

101.1832

AQEU

VINCI

17-Jan-23

FR0000125486

34,770

102.1861

XPAR

VINCI

17-Jan-23

FR0000125486

16,021

102.2874

CEUX

VINCI

17-Jan-23

FR0000125486

2,992

102.2949

TQEX

VINCI

17-Jan-23

FR0000125486

3,068

102.2902

AQEU

VINCI

18-Jan-23

FR0000125486

37,000

103.9940

XPAR

VINCI

18-Jan-23

FR0000125486

3,000

103.9878

CEUX

VINCI

19-Jan-23

FR0000125486

30,000

102.6623

XPAR

VINCI

19-Jan-23

FR0000125486

10,000

102.5797

CEUX

VINCI

20-Jan-23

FR0000125486

5,183

102.8462

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

202,034

102.3485

 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


