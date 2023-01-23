Disclosure of transactions in own shares From January 16th to January 20th, 2023
Nanterre, January 23rd, 2023
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From January 16th to January 20th, 2023
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 16th to January 20th, 2023 :
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
16-Jan-23
FR0000125486
39,000
101.1038
XPAR
VINCI
16-Jan-23
FR0000125486
15,000
101.1742
CEUX
VINCI
16-Jan-23
FR0000125486
3,000
101.1868
TQEX
VINCI
16-Jan-23
FR0000125486
3,000
101.1832
AQEU
VINCI
17-Jan-23
FR0000125486
34,770
102.1861
XPAR
VINCI
17-Jan-23
FR0000125486
16,021
102.2874
CEUX
VINCI
17-Jan-23
FR0000125486
2,992
102.2949
TQEX
VINCI
17-Jan-23
FR0000125486
3,068
102.2902
AQEU
VINCI
18-Jan-23
FR0000125486
37,000
103.9940
XPAR
VINCI
18-Jan-23
FR0000125486
3,000
103.9878
CEUX
VINCI
19-Jan-23
FR0000125486
30,000
102.6623
XPAR
VINCI
19-Jan-23
FR0000125486
10,000
102.5797
CEUX
VINCI
20-Jan-23
FR0000125486
5,183
102.8462
XPAR
TOTAL
202,034
102.3485
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
