Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 04th to January 06th, 2023

VINCI
·1 min read
VINCI
VINCI

           

Nanterre, January 09th, 2023

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 04th to January 06th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 04th to January 06th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro

Market (MIC code)

VINCI

4-Jan-23

FR0000125486

40 190

96,6702

XPAR

VINCI

4-Jan-23

FR0000125486

9 810

96,7910

CEUX

VINCI

5-Jan-23

FR0000125486

40 000

97,4332

XPAR

VINCI

5-Jan-23

FR0000125486

10 000

97,4761

CEUX

VINCI

6-Jan-23

FR0000125486

40 000

97,8440

XPAR

VINCI

6-Jan-23

FR0000125486

10 000

97,8757

CEUX

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

             150 000

97,3287

 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


