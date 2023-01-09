VINCI

Nanterre, January 09th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 04th to January 06th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 04th to January 06th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 4-Jan-23 FR0000125486 40 190 96,6702 XPAR VINCI 4-Jan-23 FR0000125486 9 810 96,7910 CEUX VINCI 5-Jan-23 FR0000125486 40 000 97,4332 XPAR VINCI 5-Jan-23 FR0000125486 10 000 97,4761 CEUX VINCI 6-Jan-23 FR0000125486 40 000 97,8440 XPAR VINCI 6-Jan-23 FR0000125486 10 000 97,8757 CEUX TOTAL 150 000 97,3287

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment



