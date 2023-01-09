Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 04th to January 06th, 2023
Nanterre, January 09th, 2023
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From January 04th to January 06th, 2023
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 04th to January 06th, 2023 :
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
4-Jan-23
FR0000125486
40 190
96,6702
XPAR
VINCI
4-Jan-23
FR0000125486
9 810
96,7910
CEUX
VINCI
5-Jan-23
FR0000125486
40 000
97,4332
XPAR
VINCI
5-Jan-23
FR0000125486
10 000
97,4761
CEUX
VINCI
6-Jan-23
FR0000125486
40 000
97,8440
XPAR
VINCI
6-Jan-23
FR0000125486
10 000
97,8757
CEUX
TOTAL
150 000
97,3287
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
