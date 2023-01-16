Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 09th to January 13th, 2023
Nanterre, January 16th, 2023
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
from January 09th to January 13th, 2023
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 09th to January 13th, 2023 :
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
9-Jan-23
FR0000125486
5 460
98,9465
XPAR
VINCI
9-Jan-23
FR0000125486
1 072
98,9464
CEUX
VINCI
10-Jan-23
FR0000125486
40 000
99,4714
XPAR
VINCI
10-Jan-23
FR0000125486
10 000
99,4843
CEUX
VINCI
11-Jan-23
FR0000125486
43 000
99,7109
XPAR
VINCI
11-Jan-23
FR0000125486
17 000
99,7066
CEUX
VINCI
12-Jan-23
FR0000125486
31 851
100,5687
XPAR
VINCI
12-Jan-23
FR0000125486
7 720
100,5679
CEUX
VINCI
13-Jan-23
FR0000125486
40 000
101,4163
XPAR
VINCI
13-Jan-23
FR0000125486
10 000
101,3836
CEUX
TOTAL
206 103
100,2056
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
