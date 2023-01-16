VINCI

Nanterre, January 16th, 2023

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

from January 09th to January 13th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 09th to January 13th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 9-Jan-23 FR0000125486 5 460 98,9465 XPAR VINCI 9-Jan-23 FR0000125486 1 072 98,9464 CEUX VINCI 10-Jan-23 FR0000125486 40 000 99,4714 XPAR VINCI 10-Jan-23 FR0000125486 10 000 99,4843 CEUX VINCI 11-Jan-23 FR0000125486 43 000 99,7109 XPAR VINCI 11-Jan-23 FR0000125486 17 000 99,7066 CEUX VINCI 12-Jan-23 FR0000125486 31 851 100,5687 XPAR VINCI 12-Jan-23 FR0000125486 7 720 100,5679 CEUX VINCI 13-Jan-23 FR0000125486 40 000 101,4163 XPAR VINCI 13-Jan-23 FR0000125486 10 000 101,3836 CEUX TOTAL 206 103 100,2056

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

