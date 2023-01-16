U.S. markets closed

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 09th to January 13th, 2023

VINCI
·1 min read
VINCI
VINCI

           

Nanterre, January 16th, 2023

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

from January 09th to January 13th, 2023

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 09th to January 13th, 2023 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro

Market (MIC code)

VINCI

9-Jan-23

FR0000125486

5 460

98,9465

XPAR

VINCI

9-Jan-23

FR0000125486

1 072

98,9464

CEUX

VINCI

10-Jan-23

FR0000125486

40 000

99,4714

XPAR

VINCI

10-Jan-23

FR0000125486

10 000

99,4843

CEUX

VINCI

11-Jan-23

FR0000125486

43 000

99,7109

XPAR

VINCI

11-Jan-23

FR0000125486

17 000

99,7066

CEUX

VINCI

12-Jan-23

FR0000125486

31 851

100,5687

XPAR

VINCI

12-Jan-23

FR0000125486

7 720

100,5679

CEUX

VINCI

13-Jan-23

FR0000125486

40 000

101,4163

XPAR

VINCI

13-Jan-23

FR0000125486

10 000

101,3836

CEUX

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

206 103

100,2056

 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

 

Attachment


