U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,013.34
    -58.36 (-1.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,057.89
    -371.99 (-1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,284.40
    -177.10 (-1.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.28
    -44.56 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.91
    -1.07 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.80
    -23.80 (-1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.39
    -0.86 (-3.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0502
    -0.0029 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5740
    +0.0680 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2173
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5440
    +2.2730 (+1.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,052.83
    +38.64 (+0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.66
    -8.56 (-2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 28th to December 02nd, 2022

VINCI
·1 min read
VINCI
VINCI

Nanterre, December 05th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From November 28th to December 02nd, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 28th to December 02nd, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro

Market (MIC code)

VINCI

28/11/2022

FR0000125486

11 272

96,35690

XPAR

VINCI

29/11/2022

FR0000125486

12 619

96,10680

XPAR

VINCI

29/11/2022

FR0000125486

10 663

96,05490

CEUX

VINCI

30/11/2022

FR0000125486

15 753

96,27930

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

50 307

96,2059

 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


Recommended Stories