Disclosure of transactions in own shares from November 28th to December 02nd, 2022
Nanterre, December 05th, 2022
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From November 28th to December 02nd, 2022
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from November 28th to December 02nd, 2022 :
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
28/11/2022
FR0000125486
11 272
96,35690
XPAR
VINCI
29/11/2022
FR0000125486
12 619
96,10680
XPAR
VINCI
29/11/2022
FR0000125486
10 663
96,05490
CEUX
VINCI
30/11/2022
FR0000125486
15 753
96,27930
XPAR
TOTAL
50 307
96,2059
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
_______________________
Attachment