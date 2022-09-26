VINCI





Nanterre, September 26th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From September 19th to September 20th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 19th to September 20th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s

name Date of

transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 19/09/2022 FR0000125486 68 506 90,6890 XPAR VINCI 19/09/2022 FR0000125486 26 836 90,5839 CEUX VINCI 19/09/2022 FR0000125486 3 981 90,6923 TQEX VINCI 19/09/2022 FR0000125486 3 966 90,6805 AQEU VINCI 20/09/2022 FR0000125486 35 054 90,8327 XPAR TOTAL 138 343 90,7049

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment



