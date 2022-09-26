Disclosure of transactions in own shares from September 19th to September 20th, 2022
Nanterre, September 26th, 2022
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From September 19th to September 20th, 2022
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 19th to September 20th, 2022 :
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s
Date of
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
19/09/2022
FR0000125486
68 506
90,6890
XPAR
VINCI
19/09/2022
FR0000125486
26 836
90,5839
CEUX
VINCI
19/09/2022
FR0000125486
3 981
90,6923
TQEX
VINCI
19/09/2022
FR0000125486
3 966
90,6805
AQEU
VINCI
20/09/2022
FR0000125486
35 054
90,8327
XPAR
TOTAL
138 343
90,7049
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
_______________________
Attachment