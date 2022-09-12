U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,094.57
    +27.21 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,318.37
    +166.66 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,190.11
    +77.81 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,892.80
    +9.96 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.85
    +2.06 (+2.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.90
    +16.30 (+0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    19.93
    +1.17 (+6.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0135
    +0.0089 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3040
    -0.0170 (-0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1701
    +0.0114 (+0.99%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.3660
    -0.1980 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,086.59
    +443.08 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.84
    +3.69 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Disclosure of transactions in own shares from September 05th to September 09th, 2022

VINCI
·1 min read
VINCI
VINCI

Nanterre, September 12th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From September 05th to September 09th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 05th to September 09th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name

Date of transaction

Identifying code of financial instrument

Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro

Market (MIC code)

VINCI

05/09/2022

FR0000125486

20 876

91,7735

XPAR

VINCI

06/09/2022

FR0000125486

10 060

93,0243

XPAR

VINCI

07/09/2022

FR0000125486

12 466

93,2555

XPAR

VINCI

08/09/2022

FR0000125486

40 778

93,0896

XPAR

VINCI

09/09/2022

FR0000125486

4 199

93,7398

XPAR

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

TOTAL

88 379

92,8256

 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock exploded this morning and was trading nearly 10.3% higher as of 11 a.m. ET Monday. An analyst who closely tracks the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market just singled out the hot stock as his top EV pick in China and sees Nio shares doubling in value over the next 12 months, backed by two big growth catalysts. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu has two reasons why Nio could outperform and emerge as the leader among EV start-ups, according to The Fly.

  • Nio's Sales Are Still Growing, But That's Not Enough for the Stock

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) recently reported its second-quarter results, and there were a couple of things the company should be proud of. Mainly, the company's revenue and vehicle sales saw significant increases from the year-ago quarter. In the recent past, climbing revenue and rising vehicle sales would have likely sparked positive sentiment among electric vehicle investors.

  • President Biden ramping up China export restrictions, analysts slash semiconductor estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that President Biden is ramping up China export restrictions.

  • Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 10 Stocks in September

    In this article, we will look at the 10 stocks that Redditors of WallStreetBets are buying in September. If you want to explore more stocks that Redditors are bullish on in September, you can also take a look at Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying These 5 Stocks in September. WallStreetBets became popular after a group of […]

  • Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer just turned bullish on. If you want to read about some stocks in the Cramer portfolio, go directly to Jim Cramer Just Turned Bullish on These 5 Stocks. There are few finance personalities on television that have garnered as much of a fan-following as […]

  • The Next Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Growth Stocks Down 68% and 74% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is currently 24% off its high, putting the index in bear market territory, and many individual stocks have fallen even further. For instance, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are down 68% and 74%, respectively. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico as measured by viewing hours.

  • A second leg down for the bear market in stocks would expose 3 ‘naked swimmers.’ That won’t be pretty.

    Miller Tabak + Co.'s chief market strategist Matt Maley has his eye on three troubled areas of financial markets right now. He thinks investors need to be looking at them too.

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Ford Motor, General Motors and Tesla

    Ford Motor, General Motors and Tesla have been highlighted in this Investment Ideas article.

  • 3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil prices have been all over the map this year. Oil's next step is anyone's guess. Three oil companies that our energy contributors think look like no-brainer investments in the current environment are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Better Buy: Advanced Micro Devices vs. Nvidia

    Tech stocks have been hit hard in 2022, with the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index down 33% year to date. Multiple companies have taken significant hits to their stocks, with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) down 54% and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) off 45% in the same period. Tech stocks have fallen out of favor in 2022 as rising inflation and fears of a recession slowed consumer spending.

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb stock moves higher after FDA approval for its psoriasis drug

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Bristol-Myers Squibb amid FDA drug approval.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. You can skip our detailed analysis of Icahn’s investment strategy and his performance in the past, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP. Carl Icahn started […]

  • Should You Buy Carnival Before It Rallies?

    Carnival (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) experienced its very worst time when the pandemic forced its ships to shore. Concerns about higher interest rates and a weakening economy are weighing on the shares these days. Considering future prospects, should you buy Carnival before it rallies?

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best energy stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our industry overview, take a look at the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy Now. The Covid-19 pandemic was difficult for the energy sector. Global travel restrictions brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak reduced demand for oil […]

  • Is Viatris Stock a Buy Now?

    Pharmaceutical businesses spend billions of dollars developing medicines that they then protect with a fortress of intellectual property (IP) safeguards to make sure that competitors can't benefit from their work. But if you're not looking for dividend payments, it's hard to see how it would outperform the market, since it isn't engaged in a high-growth niche, nor is it planning to make significant innovations that would give it an edge over the competition.

  • 2 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for Passive Income That Could Outperform the Market

    This pair of Midwestern companies have outperformed in recent years, and their futures look brighter than ever.

  • I’m 65 and semi-retired, having amassed $1.8 million myself with ‘a lot of risky small caps,’ tech stocks and some ETFs. I also have 20% in cash. Am I doing it right? Do I need an adviser to help?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yielding Passive Income Stocks To Buy With $1,000

    Real estate investing is one way anyone can start making passive income. You don't need a lot of money to begin investing in income-producing real estate: Congress made it accessible to everyone by creating real estate investment trusts (REITs) in 1960. Four top REITs for those seeking to collect passive income are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC).

  • Is This EV and Tech Industry Supplier the Next Megagrowth Stock?

    A rare special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock from 2020 that's actually holding its own during the current bear market, MP is a top producer of rare earth materials that could have some advantages over its peers. Las Vegas-based MP Materials is the only rare earth materials mine in North America. This puts MP in a unique position.