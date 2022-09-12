Disclosure of transactions in own shares from September 05th to September 09th, 2022
Nanterre, September 12th, 2022
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
From September 05th to September 09th, 2022
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 05th to September 09th, 2022 :
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
Issuer’s name
Date of transaction
Identifying code of financial instrument
Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
Market (MIC code)
VINCI
05/09/2022
FR0000125486
20 876
91,7735
XPAR
VINCI
06/09/2022
FR0000125486
10 060
93,0243
XPAR
VINCI
07/09/2022
FR0000125486
12 466
93,2555
XPAR
VINCI
08/09/2022
FR0000125486
40 778
93,0896
XPAR
VINCI
09/09/2022
FR0000125486
4 199
93,7398
XPAR
TOTAL
88 379
92,8256
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm
