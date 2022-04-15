Disclosure of Transparency Notification

Reuters

WhatsApp is testing a new feature called Communities to organize groups in larger structures that could be used by workplaces or schools, the messaging service owned by Meta Platforms said on Thursday. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart said the feature would bring together groups, which are capped at 256 users, under bigger umbrellas where administrators could send alerts to a community of thousands. "This is really oriented at the communities you're already a part of in your life that are doing private communication," said Cathcart in an interview with Reuters, citing Salesforce-owned Slack or Microsoft Teams as comparable types of communication.