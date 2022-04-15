U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0812
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3064
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.3900
    +0.5000 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,394.00
    +455.40 (+1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    946.10
    -23.33 (-2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

Disclosure of Transparency Notification

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ascencio SCA
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ASC.BR
Ascencio SCA
Ascencio SCA

Dear Madam, Sir,

Please find hereafter our press release regarding a disclosure of transparency notification.

We remain at your entire disposal for any further information.

Yours sincerely,

Attachments


Recommended Stories