JUST IN:

More Americans filed for weekly jobless claims than expected

Another 411,000 Americans filed, 380,000 was expected

Disclosure on UFOs: The U.N. must discuss a protocol to welcome Extraterrestrials on Earth!

·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "The released UAP Task Force report is a great official addition to the thousands of UFO sightings reported around the world for the past decades, and even if the Pentagon isn't acknowledging their extraterrestrial origins, it becomes impossible to ignore them," said Daniel Turcotte—Raelian Guide and head of both The Embassy for Extraterrestrials Project1 and The Alliance for Extraterrestrial Diplomatic Contact2. "It is time for the U.N. to discuss a protocol to welcome the human beings who have patiently and peacefully showed their presence to the public for decades now," he added.

Recent news publications also report about China having its own UAP task force involving AI detection and analysis. "According to these recent publications about China's involvements into UFO research, Chinese officials are intending to address UFOs at the United Nations," explained Turcotte.

These publications are in line with the global awareness campaign organized by the International Raelian Movement since last April, seeking the support of the citizens worldwide to request their permanent representatives to the United Nations to support a diplomatic protocol for an Embassy for Extraterrestrials.

"Our task is to have the United Nations adopt an addendum to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations entitled 'Optional Protocol concerning Embassies for Extraterrestrials'," Turcotte said.

The UN Secretary-General's office has stated that the Secretary-General could open a debate on the issue if asked by a sufficient number of UN member states ambassadors. The International Raelian Movement has launched a worldwide campaign to make it happen.

"The International Raelian Movement also denounces any attempts made by some experts to use the UAP task force report as evidence of threat to national security and to our planet. Those who control these unidentified vehicles obviously want to be seen and have a technology that is far beyond our own, including our weapon's technology. Our main teachings state that these human beings coming from another planet are the scientists who created all forms of life on Earth a long time ago, and who were mistaken for gods by our ancestors. They wish to be welcomed back to Earth now that we can understand that life can be created scientifically," Turcotte continued.

1The Embassy for Extraterrestrials Project was initiated by Rael, leader of the International Raelian Movement whose two-fold mission is to disseminate the Message he received from this Extraterrestrial civilization, the Elohim, and to build an Embassy to welcome them officially and respectfully.

2The Alliance for Extraterrestrial Diplomatic Contact is an international network founded in 2020 with the goal of promoting the idea that it is essential to have an Optional Protocol Concerning Embassies for Extraterrestrials and to provide authoritative advice and information to governments so they can assist their ambassadors, military, and policymakers understand the nature and significance of contact with extraterrestrial civilizations, as well as promote the development of appropriate policies.

  • US economy up 6.4% in Q1 with stronger future gains expected

    The U.S. economy grew at a solid 6.4% rate in the first three months of this year, setting the stage for what economists are forecasting could be the strongest year for the economy in growth led by strong consumer spending. The Commerce Department said Thursday that growth in the gross domestic product, the country's total output of goods and services, was unchanged from two previous estimates. Economists believe GDP growth will accelerate in the current April-June quarter to an annual rate of 10% or better.

  • Police find bodies of 2 sisters in Florida canal

    Nearly eight hours after the first body was found, another one was discovered about 500 feet away.

  • The Latest: Infections, deaths continue to soar in Russia

    Coronavirus infections continue to soar in Russia, with the authorities reporting 20,182 new cases on Thursday and 568 further deaths. A surge in infections that hit Russia earlier this month comes as the authorities struggle to overcome widespread vaccine hesitancy and immunize its 146 million people. In response to the soaring contagions, authorities in 14 Russian regions have made vaccinations mandatory for certain groups of people, such as state officials, those employed in retail, healthcare, education, restaurants and other service-providing businesses.

  • Wise (formerly TransferWise) confirms direct listing on the LSE in early July, reportedly at a $6B-$7B valuation

    Following Wise's announcement earlier this month that it planned to go public by way of a direct listing on the LSE, today the company made the news formal with a regulatory filing. The London-based company -- formerly known as TransferWise and primarily in the business of transferring money across different currencies -- with 10 million users said it plans to list in "early July 2021" but did not provide further details on pricing of its class A shares, in keeping with how direct listings work. It's been reported, however, that the plan is for the valuation to be in the range of $6 billion to $7 billion with the listing.

  • Ethiopia confirms Tigray airstrike, says fighters targeted

    Ethiopia’s military on Thursday confirmed it was responsible for a deadly airstrike on a busy marketplace in the country’s Tigray region that locals say killed dozens of civilians, but the military insisted that only combatants were targeted. Bodies were still being pulled from the rubble and dozens of survivors were still arriving at regional hospitals with shrapnel and blunt trauma wounds two days after the airstrike, a doctor in the regional capital, Mekele, told The Associated Press. A military spokesman, Col. Getnet Adane, told journalists that fighters supporting the Tigray region’s former leaders had assembled to celebrate Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday when the airstrike occurred.

  • Honduras opens embassy in Jerusalem, 4th country to do so

    Honduras on Thursday opened its embassy in contested Jerusalem, becoming the fourth country to follow the U.S. move under former President Donald Trump to relocate its chief diplomatic mission in Israel from Tel Aviv. To mark the occasion, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Israel's new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett signed several bilateral cooperation agreements in Jerusalem on Thursday. Israel views the entire city as its unified capital, while the Palestinians want east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

  • Apple to drive China revenues with search ad launch

    After launching five years ago in the United States, Apple's search advertising service finally arrived in mainland China this week. The feature, called Apple Search Ads, lets developers bid on an advertising slot based on users' keyword search in the App Store, similar to how Google search ads work. It seems that Apple has found a way around this, but at the cost of having to accept payments in foreign currencies and not being able to provide Search Tab ads,” says Rich Bishop, founder and CEO of AppInChina, a publisher that helps international apps launch in China.

  • Trump aides hope creating uproar over critical race theory will help catapult GOP back to power, report claims

    ‘I think you’re going to see a lot more emphasis from Trump on it’, says former campaign strategist, Steve Bannon

  • Malaysian casino giant Genting makes $4.3bn bet on Las Vegas

    The opening in the US gambling capital comes as the tourism industry has been hit by the pandemic.

  • Merkel and Macron to push for EU-wide quarantine rules for British tourists at summit

    Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron will tell EU leaders to impose quarantine restrictions on British tourists to stop the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus at a summit in Brussels today. The German Chancellor said she would “talk very critically” at the European Council meeting and upbraid the leaders of tourism dependent countries for "a failure even today to adequately control arrival from non-EU states where virus variants are proliferating." Different EU countries have different rule

  • The Morning After: Remembering the iconic Nintendo 64

    Today’s headlines: Supreme Court rules in Snapchat case that students’ use of expletives is free speech, Uber Eats told to add a price disclaimer to the checkout page, and Founders of South African Bitcoin exchange disappear after supposed $3.6 billion 'hack’.

  • River Nile dam: Egypt new African allies

    Recent years have seen a dramatic re-engagement with Africa, especially the Nile Basin countries.

  • U.S. Blocks Some Solar Materials Made in Xinjiang Region

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.The U.S. has barred some solar products made in China’s Xinjiang region, marking one of the Biden administration’s biggest steps yet to counter alleged human rights abuses against the country’s ethnic Uyghur Muslim minority.Xinjiang -- where advocacy groups and a panel of United Nations experts say Uyghurs and other minorities have been subjected to mass arbitrary detenti

  • U.S. bans imports of solar panel material from Chinese company

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Wednesday ordered a ban on U.S. imports of a key solar panel material from Chinese-based Hoshine Silicon Industry Co over forced labor allegations, two sources briefed on the matter said. The U.S. Commerce Department separately restricted exports to Hoshine, three other Chinese companies and the paramilitary Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), saying they were involved with the forced labor of Uyghurs and other Muslim minority groups in Xinjiang.

  • Jobless claims: Another 411,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims last week

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • China Sues Australia Over Tariffs in Hit to Strained Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- China sued Australia over anti-dumping measures on some Chinese goods, further ratcheting up tensions between the two nations.China filed a lawsuit at the World Trade Organization over Australian anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese exports of railway wheels, wind towers and stainless steel sinks, the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday in Beijing. This would be the third recent WTO case between the two countries, after Australia sued over Chinese tariffs on wine and b

  • Fannie-Freddie Shock Is Latest Blow to Funds in Doomed Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shares after a Supreme Court ruling marked one of the biggest setbacks yet in a disappointing decade for funds that wagered that these entities would one day exit federal control.Capital Group, Fairholme Capital Management, Paulson & Co., Blackstone Group Inc.’s credit unit, Discovery Capital Management and Pershing Square are among investors that have bet on a massive jump in value for the government-sponsored enterprises.Those wagers went s

  • Michael Cohen Reveals The Family Member Trump’s About To ‘Throw Under The Bus’

    "Family fireworks about to be ignited for our viewing entertainment," the longtime Trump fixer wrote.

  • Hedge Funds Launch Effort to Boost Image as D.C. Scrutiny Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds have long stayed out of the political fray. Now, as lawmakers and regulators increasingly put the firms in their sights, the secretive industry is reversing course.The main hedge fund lobbying group -- which represents 135 funds including Citadel, Elliott Management Corp. and Renaissance Technologies -- is launching a multi-million dollar campaign Thursday to better explain to Washington what its members actually do.Dubbed “Investing in Opportunity,” the effort will fe

  • We're at 'stress level 10' with unruly passengers: Flight Attendant Union Pres.

    Sara Nelson, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest with the airlines as they struggle to rebound post pandemic and deal with a rise in unruly passengers.