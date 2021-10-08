U.S. markets open in 5 hours 54 minutes

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo Oyj
·2 min read
In this article:
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8 October 2021 at 9:00 am

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 6 October 2021 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A)

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B)

Total of both in % (A+B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.03% shares

4.98% voting rights

0.12% shares

0.12% voting rights

5.15% shares

5.10% voting rights

Positions of previous notification (if applicable)

5.07% shares

5.02% voting rights

0.07% shares

0.07% voting rights

5.14% shares

5.10% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI0009003305

27,908,456 shares

27,908,456 voting rights

5.03% shares

4.98% voting rights

SUBTOTAL A

27,908,456 shares

27,908,456 voting rights

5.03% shares

4.98% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and
voting rights

American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025)

N/A

N/A

Physical

279,981 shares

279,981 voting rights

0.05% shares

0.05% voting rights

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A

Physical

383,575 shares

383,575 voting rights

0.07% shares
0.07% voting rights

CFD

N/A

N/A

Cash

21,616 shares

21,616 voting rights

0.00% shares

0.00% voting rights

SUBTOTAL B

685,172 shares

685,172 voting rights

0.12% shares

0.12% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


