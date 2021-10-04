SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 4 October 2021 at 4:15 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 1 October 2021 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.07% shares



5.02% voting rights 0.07% shares



0.07% voting rights 5.14% shares



5.10% voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.02% shares



4.98% voting rights 0.07% shares



0.07% voting rights 5.09% shares



5.05% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 28,143,520 shares



28,143,520 voting rights 5.07% shares



5.02% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 28,143,520 shares



28,143,520 voting rights 5.07% shares



5.02% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 279,115 shares



279,115 voting rights 0.05% shares



0.05% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 107,536 shares



107,536 voting rights 0.02% shares

0.02% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 21,616 shares



21,616 voting rights 0.00% shares



0.00% voting rights SUBTOTAL B 408,267 shares



408,267 voting rights 0.07% shares



0.07% voting rights

