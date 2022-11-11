DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 2.10 (C) OF THE TAKEOVER CODE

PayPoint plc

Update on the non-binding Letter of Intent given by The Ramsey Partnership Fund Limited

On 7 November 2022, the boards of directors of PayPoint and Appreciate Group announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which PayPoint will acquire the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Appreciate Group (the "Acquisition") to be effected by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement between Appreciate Group and relevant Appreciate Group Shareholders under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme") (the “Rule 2.7 Announcement”).

Capitalised terms used in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, shall have the meanings given to them in the Rule 2.7 Announcement.

As set out in the Rule 2.7 Announcement, PayPoint had received certain non-binding letters of intent to vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and in favour of the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting.

The non-binding letter of intent given by The Ramsey Partnership Limited ("Ramsey") related to 7,486,300 Appreciate Group Shares, representing approximately 4.02 per cent. of the issued share capital of Appreciate Group as at the Latest Practicable Date.

On 10 November 2022, Paypoint was advised by Ramsey that it had since disposed of its entire holding of Appreciate Group Shares and were no longer in a position to vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court Meeting and in favour of the Resolution to be proposed at the General Meeting in relation to those Appreciate Group Shares.

As a result, with effect from such disposal, the non-binding letter of intent given to PayPoint by Ramsey has ceased to apply in respect of the Appreciate Group Shares so disposed of by Ramsey.

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of PayPoint is Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director of PayPoint plc.

Enquiries:

PayPoint

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Tel: 07442 968960

Alan Dale, Finance Director Tel: 07778 043962

Steve O'Neill, Corporate Affairs and Marketing Director Tel: 07919 488066

Jefferies International Limited (Financial adviser and corporate broker to PayPoint)

Simon Hardy Tel: 020 7029 8000

James Thomlinson

William Brown

FGS Global (Public relations adviser to PayPoint)

Rollo Head Tel: 0207 251 3801

James Thompson

