'Disco Elysium' arrives on PS4, PS5 and Stadia on March 30th

During a day-long showcase of upcoming PlayStation indie games, Sony revealed Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is coming to PlayStation 4 and PS5 on March 30th. The PS5 version will run in 60 fps at 4K and offer optimized surround sound. It will arrive on Stadia on the same day.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is an upgraded version of the hit RPG that adds full voice acting, more quests, fresh characters and new explorable areas. Steam players will get a free upgrade on March 30th, while Mac users will get the update later. Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles later this year.

Put together 3D jigsaws of beautiful places around the globe when Puzzling Places comes to PSVR later this winter.

Sony showed off half a dozen other indie games on Wednesday, including Puzzling Places , a 3D puzzle game with real-world locations for PSVR that's coming later this year. Operation: Tango sees you and a friend work together as a spy and a hacker. You'll each see different aspects of the world and you'll need to communicate verbally to succeed.

In Chicory: A Colorful Tale , you can paint the world as you choose and use a magical paintbrush to create new paths. Nour: Play With Your Food is an experimental game that allows you to create music as you construct delectable dishes on PS5.