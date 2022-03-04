U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,326.67
    -36.82 (-0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,422.03
    -372.63 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,476.13
    -61.81 (-0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,032.41
    -26.46 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.71
    +4.04 (+3.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,950.50
    +14.60 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    25.36
    +0.15 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0912
    -0.0158 (-1.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7530
    -0.0910 (-4.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3223
    -0.0123 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3940
    -0.0670 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,310.61
    -2,510.15 (-5.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.95
    -3.74 (-0.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.28
    -197.57 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
JOBS:

February report: U.S. employers added more jobs than expected

The unemployment rate fell to 3.8%

Disco gets brands to boogie together on customer acquisition

Christine Hall
·4 min read

As more companies establish an e-commerce presence, the stakes have never been higher for brands to cut through the clutter to land new customers.

Disco, formerly known as Co-op Commerce, doesn’t think the cost of acquiring costs should be so reliant on Big Tech platforms. Instead, Conner Sherline, founder and CEO, says that when independent brands come together across partnerships, data and merchandising, they have the buying power to produce results for everyone.

Conner Sherline, disco
Conner Sherline, disco

Conner Sherline, founder and CEO of Disco. Image Credits: Disco

The new name was actually one that Sherline had been thinking about before the company was Co-op Commerce. The leadership team decided to change the name because the company was not a co-op, and with its focus on “discovery,” Sherline explained it fit more with helping consumers find the next thing within its network and cutting through the noise. Relating to discovery on the merchant side, it was also discovering new things about customers and other merchants.

When we talked to Sherline last August for the company’s $5.8 million round, 500 brands were part of Disco’s ecosystem that streamlines the collaboration, tracking and marketplace data that the brands can use to make better decisions around their marketing and merchandising.

This approach has now gained traction. In its first year of business, Disco saw more than $1 billion of transactions across its brand network and over 40 million shoppers as brands experienced 30% to 50% lower costs than on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, Sherline said.

The company’s first full year in business was 2021, and during that time, the company’s revenue grew 10 times, while average contract value and revenue per customer values are higher because Disco is able to reduce the acquisition costs that gobble up much of a brand’s revenue.

Disco is now working with large brands in direct-to-consumer, including The Honest Company, Parade, Lovevery, Made In, Girlfriend Collective, Faherty, Lunya, Rhone, Caraway and Milk Bar.

And, it has another round of funding, this time raising $20 million Series A funding led by Felicis Ventures. Participating in the round were Shopify, Sugar Capital, Bessemer Venture Partners, Indicator Ventures, RiverPark Ventures, Vibe Capital, Not Boring Fund and a group of DTC founders and operators. To date, Disco has raised $26 million.

The new round was preempted, but came at a good time for the company, Sherline said. A cookie-less future is inevitable, but the challenge he is seeing is that companies have not had time to react or respond, and the solution is for brands to work together to lower customer acquisition costs while also improving the targeting of customers.

“With everything happening, including iOS 15 hampering businesses to effectively do marketing and Facebook being less effective in driving acquisition costs, this is our moment to shine and bring on more people to the team to go after a larger opportunity,” he added. “Because we work with brands directly and sit on larger sets of consumer data, we are able to close that loop without cookies.”

The new capital will enable the company to grow its team. Sherline aims to go from 27 employees to 75 by the end of the year. Disco will also be testing more business-to-business marketing and getting its own marketing funnel set up to build leads.

Now armed with its new funding, Disco joins other startups, like Flip, Bloomreach and Varos, to attract funding to provide their own approaches to customer acquisition.

Niki Pezeshki, general partner at Felicis, said Disco caught his eye having been an early investor in Shopify and a dozen e-commerce brands over the years. Those investments gave Felicis firsthand insights to the struggles of user acquisition, which he said had become more expensive over the past five years.

“When we heard from Conner, we were excited about the market he was going after, the problem they were solving and that Shopify was already an investor,” Pezeshki said. “DTC is growing faster than everyone else. Shopify is a bigger marketplace, but not focused on the advertising space, or customer acquisition, which is left to social media and search engines. Disco is coming in and solving that for all of those for DTC brands.”

How to acquire customer research that shapes your go-to-market strategy

Recommended Stories

  • Russian investment expert drinks to ‘death’ of markets, says he’ll go back to being a Santa Claus

    "Dear stock market," Alex Butmanov toasted on a live broadcast, "you were close to us and interesting. Rest in peace, dear comrade.” The anchor was caught off-guard.

  • Why Are Nvidia, Micron, and AMD Stocks Falling?

    As of 3:10 p.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares have lost 2.6% of their value, Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) is down 4.5%, and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is leading the whole pack lower -- down 5.2%. The only real "news," so far as I can tell, is good news for Micron: the announcement that Fitch is upgrading Micron's debt rating to BBB, which moves the company's debt out of the "speculative" category and makes it "investment grade" -- indeed, a "good credit quality."

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Jump 15% to 24%, According to Wall Street

    Yes or no. Some investors might put high dividend yields or strong share-price appreciation into the mix, as well. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks that could jump 15% to 24%, according to Wall Street. You probably won't be surprised that AT&T (NYSE: T) offers an especially juicy dividend.

  • Why Alibaba Is the ‘Cheapest Company in the World’ Outside Russia

    Alibaba Group Holding is probably “the cheapest company in the world” outside of Russia as investors put a high China risk premium on the e-commerce giant, according to Daniel O’Keefe, a managing director and portfolio manager at Artisan Partners. Speaking at a roundtable group discussion Tuesday with other value-oriented portfolio managers, O’Keefe said that Alibaba (ticker: BABA) is “one of the cheapest stocks I’ve ever seen, especially for a business of that quality with that financial strength.” The discussion, called Invaluable Insights, was sponsored by Ariel Investments and included John Rogers of Ariel, Bill Miller of Miller Value Partners, David Herro of Oakmark Funds, and Barron’s Roundtable member Mario Gabelli.

  • Better Buy Now: Lithium Stocks or EV Charging Stocks?

    Both lithium and charging stocks give you exposure to the electric vehicle industry, but one faces stiffer competition than the other.

  • The Smart Strategy Behind Devon's (NYSE:DVN) 6.8% Dividend Yield

    Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) is a lesser known stock to retail investors, judging from the fact that 87% of shares are held by institutions. However, it seems that this US$39b market cap oil company could be very interesting for investors, especially given the rise in energy prices, the company's dedication to returning cash to investors and their latest 6.8% dividend yield.

  • Unsurprisingly, Costco's (NASDAQ: COST) Insiders are Selling Their Shares

    "Nomen est omen" (the name is a sign), says an old Latin proverb. There are few companies that better fit this description than Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) This company does everything in its power to pass the cost-saving benefits onto its customers. Yet, while it controls the price of the products it sells, it doesn't control the stock price, which has soared to a hefty valuation.

  • High-Yielding Stocks Are Often Too Good to Be True. Not These.

    Business development companies look like fixed income and trade like stocks. The upside for investors: dividend yields over 7%.

  • As Russia presses its war with Ukraine, here are 10 aerospace and defense stocks expected to rise up to 39%

    A screen of U.S. and European stocks produces a list of favored companies as NATO countries gear up to increase defense spending.

  • How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month?

    When building a retirement portfolio, you have many options to choose from. Stocks, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can all be part of a basket of investments that will help you make sure you’re able to take care … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $100,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These 2 Metrics Drove a Strong Quarter for SoFi

    The one-stop-shop financial services platform SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently turned in strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. In Q4, SoFi saw the number of members on its platform grow by 523,000 and jump to 3.46 million overall.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Could Double This Year

    The markets were already on shaky ground in 2022’s opening period, as the prospect of inflation and higher interest rates loomed large. But the volume has been turned up significantly now there is a full-scale war to contend with following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. What does all this mean for the global markets? Asks Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus, before providing the answer: “Near-term volatility likely will persist on the landscape as global market participants we

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Was Sinking This Week

    The company's fourth-quarter net loss was far deeper than expected; a raft of analyst price target cuts didn't help, either.

  • Why Shares of Rio Tinto Bounced 10% Higher in February

    The start of 2022 was a lustrous one for Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO), whose stock climbed nearly 7% in January and showed no signs of slowing down in the second month of the new year. For one, Rio Tinto reported year-end earnings, while favorable sentiment for the stock from Wall Street was another catalyst. On Feb. 23, Rio Tinto reported its year-end financials, which featured a company record for cash flow.

  • ‘Stagflation’ Is Coming. What You Need to Know.

    If full-blown stagflation is here, strategists say the best moves are into commodities, playable via miners, oil companies and fertilizer manufacturers. Then there’s cash.

  • U.S. Steel Is Trying to Remake Itself, but There's More Work to Be Done

    Iconic steelmaker United States Steel had a great year in 2021, but it hasn't changed enough for investors to count on steady performance.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why Kroger Stock Surged to a New All-Time High Today

    Shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) popped 11.6% to a record closing high of $55.10 on Thursday, following the release of the grocery leader's fourth-quarter results. Kroger's sales jumped 7.5% year over year to $33 billion. After adjusting for fluctuations in fuel prices, the grocery retailer's sales rose 3.7%.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Analysts Are Cutting Their Estimates: Here's What You Need To Know

    Shareholders in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:AUPH ) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 32% to US$10.89 in...