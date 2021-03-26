U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,912.00
    +11.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,570.00
    +69.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,819.00
    +48.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,188.50
    +10.30 (+0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.04
    +0.48 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.60
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    -1.39 (-6.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2380
    +0.0770 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,985.80
    -163.76 (-0.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.14
    +0.22 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,674.83
    -38.06 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,164.95
    +435.07 (+1.51%)
     

WSJ: Microsoft is now in 'exclusive' talks to acquire Discord

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·1 min read

How serious are the rumors that Microsoft is in talks to acquire Discord for more than $10 billion? After initial reports last week from VentureBeat and Bloomberg, tonight the Wall Street Journal reports talks between the two are now "advanced" and "exclusive" and could result in a deal next month.

That's still assuming talks don't completely fall apart, as some of the sources last week indicated Discord could still choose to go public independently. Another Bloomberg report suggested Microsoft is interested in acquiring the app as a "place to talk" for many of the communities that use it, not just gamers or for Xbox Live.

Recommended Stories

  • Congress questioned Big Tech CEOs for 5 hours without getting any good answers

    More than five hours of questioning later, we have learned very little about the state of disinformation from today’s marathon hearing with Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai.

  • Amazon starts vaccinating employees in Missouri, Nevada and Kansas

    Amazon says it will expand the program once more vaccines become available in other states.

  • Here's how you shift gears in Tesla's updated Model S and Model X

    A video has revealed just how you shift in the refreshed Tesla Model S and Model X — using swipes on the touchscreen.

  • Facebook caught a Chinese hacker group targeting Uyghur activists

    The Evil Eye collective went after about 500 individuals, many of whom were activists, journalists and dissidents living abroad.

  • Sony is making a 'Ghost of Tsushima' movie with John Wick director

    Ghost of Tsushima is getting the silver screen treatment.

  • What it will take for humans to colonize the Moon and Mars

    When it lifts off in late 2024, NASA's Artemis mission will perform crucial groundwork needed for humanity to further explore and potentially colonize the Moon as well as eventually serve as a jumping-off point in our quest to reach Mars. But given how inhospitable space is, NASA and its partners will face a significant challenge in keeping tomorrow's colonists alive and well.

  • Microsoft shows off Windows 10's new File Explorer icons

    The latest Windows 10 Insider Preview build includes the latest batch of redesigned folders for the platform.

  • Report links most vaccine misinformation online to just 12 people

    Twelve of the most prominent anti-vaccine activists are responsible for a disproportionate amount of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media, a new report says.

  • Google's 'Memory' feature could turn Assistant into an Android organizer

    Google is working on a new feature for Assistant on Android called "Memory" that could transform it into into a handy organizer.

  • Exclusive: Robinhood aims to allow users to buy into IPOs - sources

    Robinhood Markets Inc is building a platform to "democratize" initial public offerings (IPOs), including its own, that would allow users of its trading app to snap up shares alongside Wall Street funds, according to people familiar with the matter. It would be easier to implement for Robinhood's own IPO, given how companies and their investment bankers tightly control allocations to investors in new listings. Currently, Robinhood users and other amateur traders cannot buy into stock of a newly listed company until its shares start trading.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Biggest Deal In Turnaround Era?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Master & Dynamic MW08 review: Small changes make a huge difference

    Master & Dynamic covers nearly all of the bases for its latest flagship earbuds, which are undoubtedly the company’s best yet.

  • Leaked memo shows Amazon knows delivery drivers resort to urinating in bottles

    Documents provided to the Intercept published after the company denied reports delivery workers lack access to bathrooms An Amazon delivery driver loads a van outside of a distribution facility in Hawthorne, California. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian Today US newsletter Amazon caused an uproar on Thursday when it denied reports that its delivery workers have been forced to urinate in bottles due to lack of access to bathrooms, but a leaked internal memo shows the company has been aware of the problem for at least several months. Documents provided by employees at Amazon to the Intercept showed that an email sent in May 2020 admonished workers for urinating in bottles and defecating in bags while on the job. “This evening, an associate discovered human feces in an Amazon bag that was returned to station by a driver,” the email reads. “This is the 3rd occasion in the last 2 months when bags have been returned to station with poop inside. We understand that DA’s [driver associates] may have emergencies while on-road, and especially during Covid, DAs have struggled to find bathrooms while delivering.” Dear lord. https://t.co/BLdFCwkfTm pic.twitter.com/obvdMpKyy3— Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) March 25, 2021 Workers told the Intercept the issue was commonly referred to in internal discussions, with one former Amazon employee telling the publication that drivers are “implicitly forced to do so, otherwise we will end up losing our jobs for too many ‘undelivered packages.’” The revelation followed a combative tweet from Amazon aimed at a Wisconsin congressman, who took the company to task over working conditions. The saga unfolded amid a showdown with workers in Alabama who are trying to unionize the workplace. It’s not the first time workers at Amazon, which is known for its gruelling hours, have spoken out about the problem. Workers have previously told the Guardian they needed to urinate inside water bottles on a daily basis for fear of missing delivery rates. A forum on Reddit dedicated to Amazon drivers, which, while impossible to vet completely for authenticity, nonetheless shows hundreds of comments from drivers claiming they frequently have to urinate in water bottles for lack of bathroom breaks while on the job, particularly as the Covid-19 pandemic increased the amount of deliveries. Amazon saw a 37% increase in sales in one quarter alone in 2020 and executive Jeff Bezos personally saw his personal net worth increase by $70bn during the pandemic. The bathroom controversy exposed on Thursday marks just the latest blowback surrounding how Amazon treats employees – and its delivery drivers in particular. Earlier this week, Vice reported drivers were being forced to sign “biometric consent” forms to continue working for the retailing giant. These forms would allow AI-powered cameras to keep watch over the drivers, who number around 75,000 in the United States, while on the clock. Evan Greer, the deputy director of workers rights and privacy advocacy group Fight for the Future, said lawmakers must ban biometric surveillance entirely, because workers trying to stay afloat during precarious times cannot reasonably be expected to turn down the policy if it means losing a job. “Forcing workers to agree to constant monitoring by racist, AI powered surveillance cameras or get fired is not how consent works,” she said. “Lawmakers should act now to ban these practices entirely. No one should be forced to work in inhumane conditions, and hand over their sensitive biometric information to their boss, just to put food on the table.” Amazon did not respond to request for comment.

  • Elite Salvagers Set to Tackle Massive Ship Blocking Suez Canal

    (Bloomberg) -- An elite team is set to tackle the monumental challenge of freeing the massive container vessel that’s blocking the Suez Canal, as a backlog of ships continued to build up for a third day in what is arguably the world’s most important waterway.Work to re-float the Ever Given and free up oceangoing carriers hauling almost $10 billion of oil and consumer goods was expected to begin early Thursday in Egypt. Tugs and diggers failed to budge the vessel on Wednesday, and dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said.Still, the best chance for returning shipping to normal may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach a peak, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, the cruise ship that capsized on the coast of Italy in 2012. Sloane works as the senior salvage master for Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based Resolve Marine Group.It’s taxing to even grasp how big this ship is. About a quarter mile long (400 meters) and weighing in at 200,000 tons, its sheer size is overwhelming efforts to dig it out. A huge yellow excavator, itself about twice as tall as its driver, looked like child’s toy parked next to the ship’s bulking bow.The struggle to dislodge the ship is now falling to SMIT Salvage BV, a legendary Dutch firm whose employees parachute themselves from one ship wreckage to the next, saving vessels often during violent storms. Japan’s Nippon Salvage Co. has also been hired to assist in the re-floating, according to a person familiar with the matter.This ship is so heavy that the salvors may have to lighten it by removing things like the ballast water, which helps keep ships steady when they’re at sea. Fuel could also be unloaded.How to Dislodge a 200,000-Ton Ship From a Canal Wall“Dislodging a grounded ultra-large container ship in the Suez Canal will be challenging due to the confined nature of the canal’s shipping channel,” said Rockford Weitz, director of the Fletcher Maritime Studies Program at Tufts University. “This presents additional complications in comparison to a grounding on a reef or shoal.”The Suez Canal Authority hasn’t commented on the work or given any indication of when traffic could resume.About 12% of global trade goes through the canal, making it so strategic that world powers have fought over the waterway since it was completed in 1869. For now, all that traffic is backed up with the Ever Given aground in the southern part of the canal, creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic.“Every hour, more vessels -- including container ships, oil tankers, RoRo vessels, and bulk carriers -- are being backed up in the Mediterranean to the north and the Red Sea to the south,” said Jett McCandless, chief executive officer of supply-chain tracking company project44. “It’s another big blow to global trade in an already back-logged and battered supply chain year.”A rough estimate shows the blockage is costing about $400 million an hour, based on calculations from Lloyd’s List that suggest westbound traffic is worth around $5.1 billion a day and eastbound traffic approximately $4.5 billion. On Wednesday, 185 vessels were waiting to cross the canal, according to shipping data compiled by Bloomberg, while Lloyd’s estimates there’s 165.About 34 container vessels chartered by Maersk Corp. and other shipping lines are either stuck in the canal or en route, according to project44. Preliminary reports show 10 crude tankers carrying a total of 13 million barrels could be affected by the disruption, according to Vortexa Senior Freight Analyst Arthur Richier.The incident began on Tuesday when strong winds blasted through the region and kicked up sands along the banks of the 120-mile canal. The waterway is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate when there’s poor visibility.But Ever Given stayed its course through the canal, on its way to Rotterdam from China. As gusts that reached as high as 46 miles an hour swept up dust around it, the crew lost control of ship and it careened sideways into a sandy embankment, blocking nearly the entirety of the channel. It’s still in the same position as when it ran aground, according to Inchcape.At the heart of all of this is the ship’s massive scale. Container vessels have nearly doubled in size in the past decade as global trade expanded, making the job of moving such ships much harder when they get stuck.Even while key routes -- including the Suez Canal -- have been widened and deepened over the years to accommodate the mega-sized vessels, the work to dig them out after they get stuck takes enormous power.The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction.The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more ships transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal, the Strait of Hormuz and Malacca Strait. Such occurrences could become more common as ships get bigger and waterways get more congested.Oil companies are starting to prepare for the worst. On Wednesday, there was an uptick in interest from oil companies looking to book tankers with options to avoid the canal, according to a broker, and several bid for space on the pipelines that allow bypass of the waterway completely.For now, that’s a just-in-case move. Container ships will most likely have to wait it out, as the main alternative is the unattractive option of sailing around the southern tip of Africa. However, at least one shipment of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. has potentially diverted course toward the Cape of Good Hope and away from Suez, Wood Mackenzie analyst Lucas Schmitt said in a note on Thursday.The disruption comes at a time when oil prices are already volatile. Crude surged above $70 a barrel earlier this month on Saudi production cuts, only to slump to near $60 this week due to setbacks in Europe’s coronavirus vaccine program. Brent crude rose more than 5% on Wednesday.Ever Given’s crew are safe and accounted for, and there have been no reports of injuries or pollution, according to the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement. The vessel is also carrying cargo for logistics company Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd., according to Mark Wong, a company spokesman.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bank of Canada Set to Slow Its Bond Buying Ahead of G-7 Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada is signaling it will be the first Group of Seven central bank to clearly start taking its foot off the gas as the nation’s economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis accelerates.Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle used a Tuesday speech to lay out ground rules the central bank will use to slow the pace of its purchases of Canadian government bonds. The quantitative easing program has been a key tool policy makers have used to keep market interest rates low since the pandemic hit a year ago.The comments suggest a greater willingness than the Federal Reserve and other major central banks to scale back support for the economy. Analysts anticipate next steps to pare bond purchases will come as early as a policy decision next month, versus expectations for a so-called taper in the U.S. next year. The Bank of Japan last week tweaked its stimulus programs, but argued it’s not hitting reverse.Gravelle’s speech “confirms our expectation that the Bank is ready to right size” its QE program, Ian Pollick, head of fixed income, currency and commodity research at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, said by email.Canada’s central bank has been buying a minimum of C$4 billion ($3.2 billion) in government bonds each week, accumulating more than C$250 billion of the securities over the past year. That pace is likely no longer warranted with an outlook that appears to improving dramatically by the week, helped by a recovery in commodity prices and a robust housing market.A bigger issue in Canada than elsewhere has been the growing share of the central bank’s holdings of the outstanding bond market. It currently owns a little more than 35% of the total market of outstanding government of Canada debt. Governor Tiff Macklem has said that when holdings rise above 50%, market functioning could get distorted.What Bloomberg Economics Says..“We expect the full transition to the pure reinvestment phase of purchases, implying a steady balance sheet, will take at least the remainder of 2021. We expect a rate hike only in early 2023, as we think the BoC will be more optimistic about the economy’s growth potential come April.”-- Andrew Husby, economistFor the full report, click herePollick predicted the central bank will reduce weekly purchases to C$3 billion at a policy decision on April 21. Another C$1 billion per week taper is expected later this year.Gravelle’s virtual remarks before the CFA Society Toronto highlighted how the reduction in purchases will work.He said the tapering will be “gradual and in measured steps” and pointed out that moderating the pace of bond acquisitions will still mean stimulus is being added, as long as purchases exceed maturities. Policy makers will eventually bring net purchases to zero when the “recovery is well underway.” But even then, that will still leave a considerable amount of stimulus in place because of the stock of accumulated bonds.“We will eventually get down to a pace of QE purchases that maintains -- but no longer increases -- the amount of stimulus being provided,” Gravelle said.One concern is that this tapering ends up tightening financial conditions too quickly. Canada’s stronger economic outlook, and expected early exit from stimulus, have driven up government bond yields faster than their U.S. equivalents. Canada’s dollar, meanwhile, is the best performing major currency this year.In his speech, Gravelle gave assurances the timing of any taper will be guided by the central bank’s economic outlook. Adjustments to the program are also distinct from any change to the policy interest rate, he added. The Bank of Canada has lowered its overnight rate to 0.25% and pledged to keep it there until economic slack has been fully absorbed -- expected well after the QE program ends.“It won’t necessarily mean that we have changed our views about when we will need to start raising the policy interest rate,” Gravelle said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Germany's Allianz nears $2.9 billion deal for Aviva Poland - sources

    German insurer Allianz is nearing a 2.5 billion euro ($2.94 billion) deal to buy Aviva's Polish unit, trumping rival bids from Italy's Generali and Dutch insurer NN, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Allianz is close to entering exclusive talks with Aviva and a deal could be announced as soon as Friday, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. A spokesperson for Aviva confirmed the British insurer was exploring options for its Polish business.

  • Yellen Puts Climate on First Financial-Stability Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will preside over her first meeting as head of the Financial Stability Oversight Council on March 31, with climate change on the agenda of the cross-agency body’s initial gathering under the Biden administration.The public portion of the agenda includes “climate change and its potential impacts on financial stability,” according to a Treasury statement on Wednesday. The private part of the gathering will address “hedge fund activity and open-end mutual fund performance during the Covid-19 crisis,” the Treasury said.The meeting will take place at 3 p.m. in Washington via videoconference.FSOC was formed by Congress after the global financial crisis, and it was charged with spurring regulatory cooperation in the aim of identifying and preventing broad risks to the financial system. It includes the heads of eight regulatory bodies, including the Federal Reserve, and is chaired by the Treasury secretary.Under Yellen, the Treasury has elevated its focus on climate change, promising to push financial institutions to be better prepared for risks associated with it. The Fed has also indicated it will factor climate-change risks into its efforts.Yellen and Fed Chair Jerome Powell came under questioning from Republicans over this new focus during congressional hearings Tuesday and Wednesday, with some GOP lawmakers concerned that fossil-fuel industries could find it tougher or more expensive to get access to capital.Read more: U.S. Weighs Global Climate Impact Benchmark for Wall StreetThe attention to hedge funds and open-end mutual funds appears to reflect the work the Treasury has been pursuing recently in examining the market turmoil that ensued a year ago when investors reacted to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.Hedge funds and open-end mutual funds have come under scrutiny for the roles they played in that panic, in which, among other things, the market for U.S. Treasury securities nearly seized up.The flight of money from money-market mutual funds that invest in short-term corporate debt, in particular, has attracted fresh attention. Similar to 2008, the Fed a year ago opened an emergency credit facility to provide a rescue to so-called institutional prime money funds, giving them a buyer for suddenly illiquid securities as investors withdrew.Open-end bond mutual funds, which invest in longer-term debt, also came under some stress as investors ramped up selling.Nellie Liang, the Biden administration’s pick to serve as Treasury’s undersecretary for domestic finance, commented last year that money funds and open-end bond funds appear to carry a “liquidity mismatch” because investors expect daily liquidity while the funds hold securities that can sometimes be difficult to sell.(Updates with background starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBC Urges Measures to Cool Canada’s ‘Overheating’ Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian housing market is “overheating” and policy makers need to take steps to cool it down, according to an economist at Royal Bank of Canada, the country’s largest bank and biggest mortgage lender.“Demand is exceedingly strong, inventories are generally low, and property values have soared to levels far outside historical norms,” Robert Hogue, an economist at RBC, wrote in a research note published Wednesday. “Making matters worse: buyers and sellers expect prices to continue to escalate.”Hogue is the latest to add his voice to a chorus arguing that the frenetic housing market, which has pushed home prices to record levels, is getting out of hand. While policy makers have maintained that the combination of low interest rates and demand for larger properties fueled by the pandemic are driving the market, they’ve also indicated they’re watching closely for signs that speculation is starting to takeover.Hogue argues for action now to head off the possibility of a painful correction down the road and to stop surging real estate valuations from making the widening gulf between rich and poor any worse.With the Bank of Canada likely to keep interest rates low to support the broader economy, Hogue says responsibility to rein in the housing market could fall to local officials at the municipal and provincial level who have the most power to increase housing supply through permitting and zoning processes.He also said the federal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should reexamine the supports it gives to homeownership, from national mortgage-lending rules to tax incentives for investors in residential real estate. In addition, he suggested ending the longstanding tax exempt status of capital gains on a person’s principal residence.“This support was largely designed during times when interest rates were much higher, and in some cases to counter the effect of high rates,” Hogue said. “With the Bank of Canada committed to keeping interest rates low for an extended period of time, we believe policy support for home ownership needs to be recalibrated.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop’s 53% surge fueled by a buy/sell ratio of 3-to-1, as ‘meme’ stock crowd emboldened

    After taking a pummeling over the first three days of the week, shares of GameStop Corp. soar Thursday, aided by retail traders who remain emotionally committed to the videogame retailer even after shares got hammered 24 hours earlier.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.