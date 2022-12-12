U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.21
    +19.83 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,755.35
    +278.89 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,033.67
    +29.05 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,813.73
    +17.07 (+0.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.26
    +2.24 (+3.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.00
    -18.70 (-1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.30 (-1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0530
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5890
    +0.0220 (+0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2269
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.6570
    +1.1070 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,013.49
    -165.77 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.70
    +2.04 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Discord users can soon verify their identities with linked accounts

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·3 min read
Dado Ruvic / reuters

Discord is expanding on Connections, a feature that allows users to show what music they're listening to (among other things), by providing a way for folks to verify their identity using accounts on other platforms. Starting in the next few weeks, admins will be able to offer dedicated server roles to users who have authenticated profiles with accounts elsewhere.

The core idea behind these Linked Roles is to provide a stronger sense of trust. The platforms that support this feature at the outset are Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, Epic Games, Battle.net, League of Legends, Riot Games, Reddit, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, Spotify, Facebook, GitHub, Crunchyroll, PayPal and eBay. Discord bots for Destiny 2 (Charlemagne) and Roblox (Bloxlink) support Linked Roles too.

A Discord profile for a user named &#x00201c;Phibi.&#x00201d; They have PayPal, eBay, Steam, and Twitter accounts displayed on their profile.
A Discord profile for a user named “Phibi.” They have PayPal, eBay, Steam, and Twitter accounts displayed on their profile.

You can show these connected accounts on your Discord profile, along with certain details like your follower count or eBay seller feedback rating. If you're selling your art on Discord, for instance, you can indicate to potential customers that the work on a DeviantArt profile is actually yours, since the accounts will be linked. Discord admins and moderators can also choose to offer server roles with perks, such as access to certain channels, to users who authenticate their accounts with Connections and meet various conditions.

Admins will be able to select the parameters for unlocking Linked Roles. They can stipulate, for instance, that a user needs to link to a Steam account that's a certain number of days old and/or has a minimum number of Dota 2 or Team Fortress 2 items to show that they're genuine players. From a server's dropdown menu, users will be able to view the requirements for each Linked Role. Each role will automatically be granted to their profiles when they meet the conditions.

A Discord pop-up asking a user to fulfill two requirements before gaining a Linked Role.
A Discord pop-up asking a user to fulfill two requirements before gaining a Linked Role.

Discord is keeping privacy in mind here. Admins and moderators won't automatically gain access to info from your Connections even if you've already linked accounts before joining a server. You'll need to manually opt-in to a server's Linked Roles before details from your connected accounts are accessible. Moreover, if you're eligible, you can snag a Linked Role on a server without having to show any details from your Connections on your profiles. Discord can handle things on the back end without admins or moderators being able to see your info.

Linked Roles build on previous Connections features, such as being able to show off whatever Xbox or PlayStation game you're playing on your Discord profile. Discord is rolling out Linked Roles at a time when Twitter is upending its approach to account verification. Cross-platform authentication can help to verify a person's identity. You'll be able to tell, for instance, if a Discord profile actually belongs to a big name Instagram, YouTube or TikTok creator thanks to those accounts being linked.

A new Linked Role Tag in a Discord server, showing the user in question has fulfilled the requirements to gain a Linked Role.
A new Linked Role Tag in a Discord server, showing the user in question has fulfilled the requirements to gain a Linked Role.

Meanwhile, Discord is starting to roll out green checkmarks next to Connections for certain services. The icon will show that the connected app is from a vetted developer. Discord says this will "help establish an important level of trust between apps from developer partners and the millions of users who interact with those apps every day across Discord."

As of today, 22 of these "official" apps are available. Next year, Discord will start offering an application process for developers who want to have their apps designated as official. In the meantime, using a new API, developers can create or update apps to support Connections features.

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter’s Community Notes feature starts rolling out globally

    With Twitter's crowd-sourced Community Notes feature rolling out globally, another key piece in Elon Musk's "Twitter 2.0" vision has fallen in place.

  • Hear me out: The modular Framework Chromebook is worth the $1,000 (for some)

    It’s been a little over a year since the first Framework laptops launched, and now the company has a new model, the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition. It offers the same benefits as its Windows sibling – namely, solid industrial design and specs coupled with the promise of customization and future expandability. That said, it’s also one of the more expensive Chromebooks available, starting at $999. That’s a lot of money for a Chromebook – but if it can last you five years or more, it might be worth the cost.

  • Bose's QuietComfort 45 drops back to its Cyber Monday price of $229

    If you're still looking to grab a good set of noise-canceling headphones for the holidays, Bose's QuietComfort 45 is one of the better pairs you can buy, and right now it's on sale for $229 at several retailers.

  • The best soundbars for 2022

    Here’s a list of the best soundbars you can buy as chosen by Engadget editors, plus tips on what to look for while shopping.

  • 'Forspoken' hands-on: Fun, but frantic

    Forspoken is the first title to come from the development team that made Final Fantasy XV – a game that came out in 2016. While we know the magical attacks in Forspoken are spectacular, my one-on-one battle with Sila, the Tanta of Strength, made the biggest impression during my preview session – and the best showcase for all the attacks and moves you’ll be able to master.

  • Twitter Blue will relaunch on Monday with an $11 per month price tag on iOS

    Following an unsuccessful first attempt at paid account verification, Twitter will start rolling out its revamped Blue subscription on December 12th.

  • What we bought: The NuPhy Air75 is the low-profile, Mac-friendly mechanical keyboard I’ve been looking for

    I decided on a whim to look into the mechanical keyboard world a little more. It took me weeks of research, but I finally found one that seems to fit all my needs: the NuPhy Air75.

  • Amgen Delves Further Into Immune Therapies With Horizon Purchase

    (Bloomberg) -- Amgen Inc. agreed to buy Horizon Therapeutics Plc for about $27.8 billion in its biggest-ever acquisition, deepening its commitment to treatments for autoimmune, inflammatory and rare diseases.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety Head

  • 2 Blue-Chip Stocks CEOs Are Selling

    Insider selling isn't usually this significant

  • Shareholders in Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are in the red if they invested three years ago

    Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCMD ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last...

  • Xnspy stalkerware spied on thousands of iPhones and Android devices

    A little-known phone monitoring app called Xnspy has stolen data from tens of thousands of iPhones and Android devices, the majority whose owners are unaware that their data has been compromised. Xnspy is one of many so-called stalkerware apps sold under the guise of allowing a parent to monitor their child's activities, but are explicitly marketed for spying on a spouse or domestic partner's devices without their permission. Its website boasts, "to catch a cheating spouse, you need Xnspy on your side," and, "Xnspy makes reporting and data extraction simple for you."

  • Aliquippa man facing DUI and homicide charges in fatal Cranberry Twp. crash

    After a deadly accident on Route 19 last week, an Aliquippa man is behind bars in Butler County for several charges.

  • The Best Twitter Account to Follow Is One That Keeps Disappearing

    (Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry has such a strong following among investors that traders picked his Twitter handle as the best — even after he once again deleted it.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Ris

  • Japan to Join US Effort to Tighten Chip Exports to China

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan and the Netherlands have agreed in principle to join the US in tightening controls over the export of advanced chipmaking machinery to China, according to people familiar with the matter, a potentially debilitating blow to Beijing’s technology ambitions.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate

  • The second-gen Apple Pencil is back on sale for $89

    If you recently bought an iPad, now is your chance to snag an Apple Pencil at 30 percent off.

  • Meme stocks are likely in big trouble in 2023: Morning Brief

    Next year could see further heat on the once popular meme stock trade. More on that and what else to watch in markets on Monday, December 12, 2022.

  • Player grades: Bulls lose overtime thriller at buzzer to Hawks

    Chicago's win streak ended on an overtime buzzer beater against the Hawks.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • FTC’s Tussle With Microsoft Puts Spotlight on Cloud Gaming

    While Netflix-like videogaming services are a small part of the overall market, industry participants expect those platforms to become more influential.

  • Lost your job in Big Tech? Here's how to get a job in gaming

    The Triangle's growing video game sector is heating up on the hiring front. And with big tech slashing jobs by the thousands, laid off workers could find new opportunities in gaming.