U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,101.00
    -19.50 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,646.00
    -121.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,899.25
    -63.25 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,876.10
    -9.30 (-0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.22
    -0.67 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.60
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    20.28
    -0.08 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0266
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    -0.0360 (-1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    22.84
    +1.51 (+7.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2253
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7210
    -0.9180 (-0.70%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,039.80
    -395.15 (-1.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.89
    -13.52 (-2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,413.42
    -10.01 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,578.27
    -415.08 (-1.48%)
     

Discord says Android users won't be left hanging anymore

Taylor Hatmaker
·1 min read

Discord announced new measures to bring its Android app into parity with its iOS counterpart today. The changes will improve the app's experience for Android, which has historically lagged behind the iPhone version of Discord.

Discord says the app is now "rebuilt from the ground up" using React Native, a developer framework for making apps that work uniformly across platforms. Some of the changes have been rolling out already in recently weeks, but the overhauled version of Discord for Android should be available to all users within the next few weeks.

The chat app is about as cross-platform as they come and the company offers a version of the experience for iOS, Android, Mac, Windows and Linux. Discord also recently added a new integration for Xbox Live that lets users forward their chats to their consoles.

The company says that the new development method will allow it to expedite new feature releases and bug fixes, getting those changes to the multi-platform app uniformly and more quickly than before. Prior to the new system, Android users got the short end of the stick, often waiting for features and updates that their iOS counterparts received first.

"React Native allows us to streamline and consolidate our processes, which helps our engineers work more efficiently and push out updates more frequently, especially now that the team won’t be spending as much time maintaining different codebases for different devices," the company wrote in a blog post.

Discord’s new Xbox integration will let you send voice chats to your console

Recommended Stories

  • Why Tencent and NetEase Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    China's gaming regulator has granted publishing licenses to 69 online games, including titles belonging to developers like G-bits Network Technology Xiamen Co Ltd and iDreamSky, Reuters reports. China's list continued to duck Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) and NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) regarding games approval. Recently NetEase braced to release the most-awaited Diablo Immortal mobile game in China on July 25, a month after its initially scheduled launch date. TikTok owner ByteDance Ltd has

  • Ethereum After the Merge: What Comes Next?

    Post Merge, the Surge, the Verge, the Purge and the Splurge will continue to make Ethereum's proof-of-stake blockchain more scalable and secure.

  • These Metaverse Stocks Are Best Positioned to Outperform

    Virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), the metaverse, and all the sorts have been intriguing technological trends that excited many investors last year. Though most of the hype has died down and valuations have contracted, such themes are not going anywhere. In fact, it may be wise to reconsider many of the fallen VR/AR stocks before they have a chance to heat up again. Understandably, investors have soured on technology stocks, with rates poised to rise quickly. Inflation continues to li

  • Automation Tech Company UiPath Acquires AI Startup Re:infer

    UiPath, a software automation company, said it had acquired artificial intelligence startup Re:infer, a move that comes as recession-wary employers look to cut costs by automating more workplace tasks.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Cloud Companies Outperform?

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Corporate Spending In U.S. Recession?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Watch As Key Index Turns Positive In July

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Estimates could be revised down in the next quarterly earnings reports.

  • Is Salesforce A Buy Or Sell Amid Debate Over Corporate Spending?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Iridium Communications 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • The Most-Downloaded Finance App Worldwide in 2022 Might Surprise You

    When it comes to personal finance apps, there's debate about whether the app from PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) is better than Cash App from Block (NYSE: SQ) or vice versa. Third-party analytics company Apptopia recently released a list of the top finance and banking apps by downloads in the first half of 2022. At the top of the list was PayPal, with 49 million downloads.

  • DeFi Project ChangeX launches its CHANGE token on Uniswap, HydraDEX to strong investor interest

    DeFi project ChangeX has successfully launched its CHANGE token for trading on HydraDEX and Uniswap to strong investor interest, company officials said. The app supports several trading pairs in or...

  • Top 5 Active Noise Canceling Headphones Tested

    We break down the best active noise cancelation headphones on the market by functionality, sound quality, and affordability.

  • How Smart Investors Should React to Apple Earnings

    Big tech has been underwater in recent memory, creating several novel buying opportunities for sound investors.

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Improving Free Cash Flow Sets Stage For Buyback

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Apple is sued by French app developers over app store fees

    Apple Inc was sued on Monday by French app developers that accused the iPhone maker of violating U.S. antitrust law by overcharging them to use its app store. The plaintiffs in the proposed class action include Société du Figaro, which develops the Figaro news app; L'Équipe 24/24, which develops the L'Équipe sports news and streaming app, and Le Geste, an association of French content providers. According to the complaint filed in the federal court in Oakland, California, Apple has abused its monopoly power over app distribution on iOS-based mobile devices by mandating only one app store for those devices.

  • Ambani's Reliance Jio top buyer in India's $19 billion 5G airwaves sale

    Telecom operators in India agreed to spend $19 billion in the government auction for the 5G airwaves, New Delhi said Monday, the highest from them in any spectrum sale, as the world’s second largest wireless market readies the rollout of improved and faster voice and data speeds. Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea competed with one another for seven days and made the majority of the acquisitions, purchasing 71% of all offered spectrum, which the government said exceeded its expectations.

  • Spotify wants users to pay for separate 'Play' and 'Shuffle' buttons

    Spotify is updating its app to address a long-standing user complaint with music playback -- but it's asking customers to pay for the fix. The company announced today it will introduce, at last, a separate Play Button and a Shuffle Button at the top of albums playlists to make it easier to play the music the way you like. This seems a bizarre choice given that customer complaints had correctly identified an issue with the overall design of the Spotify app's interface and its user experience.

  • TikTok is launching a whole new app, new trademark suggests

    The new app could considate TikTok’s already considerable power in the music industry

  • Sony Retiring PlayStation 5 Feature Almost Nobody Knew About

    Sony updated its important notices page today to tell PlayStation 5 users that the console’s Accolades feature will, as of this fall, “no longer be supported,” citing that it “hadn’t seen the level of use we anticipated.” Like most PS5 users, this was the first time I’d heard that the console had a built-in multiplayer feedback system at all.