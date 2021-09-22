U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,395.64
    +41.45 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,258.32
    +338.48 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,896.85
    +150.45 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.00
    -0.23 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.40
    -10.40 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    -0.22 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1697
    -0.0033 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3360
    +0.0120 (+0.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3622
    -0.0042 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8020
    +0.5820 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,362.10
    +1,923.43 (+4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,089.55
    +49.07 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Discord tests YouTube integration following music bot crackdown

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Discord has started testing a feature called Watch Together that allows users to create playlists of YouTube videos they can then watch directly on the chat platform. First spotted by The Verge, the feature is only available to friends and family servers at the moment. However, the company reportedly plans to roll it out to the broader Discord community by the end of October. Users can add a video to the server queue either by searching directly through the included interface or pasting a link from YouTube.

Discord didn't have much to say about the test when we reached out to the company. "As a company founded in innovation, we're always experimenting and building things we believe our users will enjoy," a Discord spokesperson told Engadget. "We don't have anything more to share right now, but stay tuned."

However, the integration comes just weeks after YouTube sent cease and desist letters to Groovy Bot and Rythm, two of the most popular tools for playing music from YouTube, Spotify and other streaming services directly over Discord. The move forced both apps to shut down. As The Verge points out, the company tested a feature similar to Watch Together toward the start of the year, but ended up shelving it temporarily before bringing it back this week. The company appears to have reprioritized development on the feature following the shutdown of Groovy Bot and Rythm.

Recommended Stories

  • Google will offer info on an advertiser's history

    Google will give you a peek into an advertiser's history — but will this tell you enough to help your shopping decisions?

  • Iman on the Importance of Vaccine Equity: 'We're Stronger When We Come Together and Share Resources'

    The supermodel and CARE Global Advocate organized an open letter — signed by 70 influential artists and entertainers — that calls on world leaders to push for 70% of the population to be vaccinated by 2022

  • United Airlines says 97% of U.S. employees fully vaccinated against COVID-19

    United Airlines said Wednesday that over 97% of its U.S.-based employees are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a company memo obtained by Axios. Why it matters: United announced in August that it would require its 67,000 U.S.-based employees to get vaccinated by Sept. 27 or face termination. It's one of several airlines that set vaccine requirements even before President Biden issued his own vaccine mandate for employers with over 100 workers.Stay on top of the latest market tr

  • Facebook's chief technology officer is leaving the company after 13 years

    Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer is stepping down after 13 years at the social network.

  • Microsoft's Surface Pro X will start at $899 with Windows 11 refresh

    64-bit software emulation is finally coming to the Surface Pro X.

  • Here’s everything Microsoft announced at its Surface event

    Let us help you catch up on everything Microsoft announced at its fall 2021 Surface hardware event.

  • Why Facebook Dropped 4% Today

    "The New York Times" just joined "The Wall Street Journal's" anti-Facebook crusade.

  • Najarian Sees Massive Put Buying In Facebook—Here's How He's Playing The Stock

    The sell-off in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) stock is accelerating Wednesday as shares tumble to new two-month lows. What Happened: Facebook began trading lower following a recent report by The Wall Street Journal suggesting its Instagram platform is negatively impacting the mental health of some of its users. Facebook also announced Wednesday via blog post it underreported ad performance on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones. The company estimated it underreported web conversions on Apple’s iOS by

  • Facebook Drops After Warning Apple Ad-Tracking Will Slow Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. fell as much as 4.3% to the lowest point since July after warning Apple Inc.’s new data collection restrictions will hurt its third-quarter results.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berl

  • Why Facebook’s latest controversies won’t hurt its bottom line 

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley&nbsp;breaks down&nbsp;Facebook’s resiliency amid controversies and looming external threats.

  • Why Facebook Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) is trading lower in possible reaction to a recent report by The Wall Street Journal alleging issues at the company, including mental health impacts of Instagram. Facebook also announced Wednesday via blog post that it underreported ad performance on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhones. The company estimated it underreported web conversions on Apple’s iOS by approximately 15% during the third quarter. Facebook expects that the privacy changes Apple made to its iOS operati

  • Facebook Oversight Board Probes XCheck, Whitelisting

    Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) Oversight Board blogged that it reviewed the social media company's practice of maintaining separate sets of rules for high-profile users "XCheck." The Board has also probed Facebook's rendering of selective users as immune from enforcement actions called "whitelisting." The probe follows the Wall Street Journal's report on the system. The Oversight Board has reached out to Facebook and expects a briefing shortly. Facebook previously told the Oversight Board that it onl

  • AMC Chief Has Dogecoin on His Radar

    Adam Aron is polling his Twitter followers about Dogecoin payments.

  • Facebook's CTO to step down after 13 years at the company

    Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer just announced that he will stepping down from the role next year and transition to a part-time position as a "Senior Fellow" at the company. Bosworth will continue to lead the AR/VR organization in his new role.

  • Facebook wraps up deals with Australian media firms, TV broadcaster SBS excluded

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Facebook Inc has told Australian publishers it has stopped negotiating licensing deals, an email to the industry seen by Reuters showed, a move which came just six months after the passing of a law designed to make tech giants pay for news content. While Facebook has announced deals with most of the country's largest news outlets, some companies including TV broadcaster SBS and smaller publishers have been left out in the cold, raising questions about the scope and effectiveness of the ground-breaking law. Facebook's regional head of news partnerships, Andrew Hunter, said in an August email to publishers it had "now concluded" deals where it would pay Australian companies for content on its just-launched "Facebook News" channel.

  • Can you 'own' a goal? Collectible NFTs rolling into elite soccer

    It might have seemed a long shot a year ago when a company built a digital platform for basketball fans to buy and trade video highlights of NBA games that they could probably watch for free online. These highlights, endorsed by the U.S. National Basketball Association, were sold as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs - crypto-assets that uses blockchain to authenticate their ownership, giving them a certain cachet and tradeable value. The NBA Top Shot platform has proved so popular that the crypto company behind it, Dapper Labs, announced on Wednesday that it had raised $250 million and was now branching into soccer through a deal with Spain's elite LaLiga division.

  • What's Going On With Helbiz And Amazon Today?

    Helbiz Inc (NASDAQ: HLBZ) is trading higher after the company announced a partnership with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN). Helbiz announced an agreement with Amazon Italy to broadcast Helbiz Live contents and the entire Italian Serie B Championship on all devices and TVs equipped with Amazon Prime Video channels throughout Italy. The company expects Helbiz Live to be available on Amazon Prime Video in the coming weeks. "This partnership with Amazon represents a significant step for Helbiz Live an

  • YouTube is testing video downloads on computers

    YouTube is finally offering a simpler offline video solution for computer users: A download button.

  • Facebook ad business hit by new Apple privacy rules

    Facebook said Wednesday that Apple's iPhone privacy changes, which allow users to block tracking, significantly affected its advertising revenues because less data could be collected.

  • Facebook's technology head Mike Schroepfer to step down

    Schroepfer said in a Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/schrep/posts/10159715842464443 that veteran leader Andrew Bosworth, who heads up the social media company's augmented reality and virtual reality efforts, including products like its Oculus Quest VR headset, will take over the role in 2022. Schroepfer, who is known as "Schrep" and spent 13 years at Facebook, said he would transition to a part-time role as the company's first Senior Fellow sometime next year. Bosworth, or "Boz," created Facebook's AR/VR organization, which was renamed Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) in 2020.