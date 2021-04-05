U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,077.91
    +58.04 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,527.19
    +373.98 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,705.59
    +225.49 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,264.89
    +10.98 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    58.97
    +0.32 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.20
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.90
    +0.12 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1820
    +0.0051 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    +0.0410 (+2.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    +0.0078 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2010
    -0.4570 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,895.47
    +361.48 (+0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,233.56
    +22.21 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,089.25
    +235.25 (+0.79%)
     

Discord banned 2,212 servers for extremist content in the second half of 2020

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

According to its latest transparency report, Discord says it deleted more than 2,000 servers for violent or extremist content in the second half of 2020. In total, it removed 2,212 servers dedicated to movements like the Boogaloo Boys and other similar groups, with its Trust and Safety team taking down 1,504 of those proactively. It also deleted more than 30,000 accounts for similar violations.

To put those numbers in perspective, the company removed a total of 27,410 servers and 266,075 non-spam accounts in the second half of the year. The number of communities it banned for extremist or violent content increased by nearly 93 percent compared to the first half of 2020. Discord attributes that jump to a more proactive approach on its part and the growth of extremist movements more generally. For instance, it says 334 servers had connections to QAnon. "We continue to believe there is no place on Discord for groups organizing around hate, violence, or extremist ideologies," the company says in the report.

Once an app you used to chat with your friends while playing a game, Discord has since evolved into a place where you can find people hosting everything from book clubs to jam sessions. Moreover, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, people have flocked to the service. And with that growth, Discord has set its sights on mainstream success, rebranding partway through last year to make its service more approachable to non-gamers. The report and the actions it details come at a time when Microsoft is reportedly in talks to buy the platform for more than $10 billion. Looking back at the history of these types of potential acquisitions, you have examples like Twitter. In a 2019 interview, former Disney CEO Bob Iger said Disney walked away from the deal in part because of all the "nastiness" on the platform. 

Recommended Stories

  • Google’s Supreme Court victory over Oracle hailed as ‘fantastic’ for small companies

    The Supreme Court on Monday sided with Google in a $9 billion copyright fight against Oracle over software in billions of Android phones, in a ruling hailed as “a fantastic win” for smaller companies trying to innovate.

  • Guardians of Global Economy Gather to Assess Damage: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- The guardians of the global economy will gather this week, one year into the pandemic, to assess the damage and chart a path forward.The International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings will take place virtually for a second year starting on Monday. The IMF will release its updated World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva already indicating that it will include an upgrade to January’s forecast for 5.5% global economic growth for 2021.What Bloomberg Economics Says:“A shrinking virus threat, expanding U.S. stimulus boost, and trillions of dollars in pent-up savings ready to be spent mean the world economy is poised for the fastest expansion on record back to the 1960s.”--Tom Orlik, chief economist. For full analysis, click hereRead more: World Economy Risks ‘Dangerously Diverging’ Even as Growth BoomsBeyond the much-watched economic report, attention will focus on a Group of 20 finance ministers’ meeting on Wednesday, where officials may decide to extend the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, set to expire in June, through the end of this year. The program has provided $5 billion in debt relief for low-income nations since it began last May, according to World Bank data.Another focus of conversation will be the IMF’s proposed $650 billion issuance of reserve assets known as special drawing rights. While the official proposal won’t come until June, Georgieva last month touted broad support for the idea among IMF members.The plan would help send more than $20 billion to poor countries. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen last week told U.S. Congress that President Joe Biden’s administration intends to support the idea, starting a countdown of at least 90 days before a formal vote in favor at the IMF.Elsewhere, minutes of the latest Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings will shed insight on policy makers’ thinking and central banks in India, Australia and Poland are predicted to keep policy unchanged.Click here for what happened last week and below is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy.U.S. and CanadaInvestors will be watching out for the latest data on services activity, job openings and producer prices for signs of the economy’s progress and developing inflationary pressures.On Wednesday, Fed watchers will also have minutes of the central bank’s last meeting to pour through and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at an event Thursday in time with the IMF’s meeting.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for the U.S.AsiaJapan releases household and wage data on Tuesday that will offer more insight into the hit to the economy from a second state of emergency amid signs it was less brutal than first feared.Australia has an interest rate meeting on Tuesday and India on Wednesday. With neither central bank expected to move their main policy tools, the focus will be on their outlooks.China releases data on Friday that’s likely to show consumer price inflation climbed back into positive territory while factory costs are starting to swell.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for AsiaEurope, Middle East, AfricaThe health of Europe’s manufacturing base as it weathers the coronavirus crisis will focus economists’ attention in the coming week as they gauge the underlying strength of growth drivers during the quarter that just finished.German factory orders and industrial production data for February are among the more significant reports, and both are anticipated to show output increases during the month.Meanwhile, the lastest lockdown in France means the economy will rebound less than previously expected this year, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said in an interview published Sunday.A shorter week than usual in much of the region because of the Easter holiday on Monday features fewer scheduled remarks by ECB officials to guide investors on the state of policy.But the institution’s account of its decision on March 11 will pique interest, perhaps signaling a spectrum of opinion among governors on the risks to economic growth at a meeting when they ratified new quarterly forecasts.Poland may announce a new fiscal stimulus program, largely paid for by EU funds. Meanwhile, the country’s central bank is set to keep policy unchanged.Turkey may report that inflation rose to above 16% in March, when the firing of Naci Agbal and appointment of Sahap Kavcioglu as central bank governor sent the lira plunging by more than 10% as foreign investors sold Turkish assets at the fastest pace in 15 years.Russia is expected to report that inflation accelerated to the highest since 2016 at 5.8% in March, when the central bank raised interest rates to try and combat the effects of ruble weakness and rising food prices.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for EMEALatin AmericaReports on Mexico’s industrial output and manufacturing this week should point to the negative output gap of early 2021. On Thursday, the consumer price reports and the central bank minutes may boil down to this: Inflation’s above target, but the data-dependent Banxico is ready to wait, expecting it to slow in line with their forecasts. Bear in mind that the most recent GDP forecasts from Banxico and the Finance Ministry are quite upbeat too.In contrast, gloom pervades the region’s biggest economy. One of the country’s largest hedge fund managers says Brazil may be nearing a “perfect inflationary storm.” Data out Friday may show consumer prices are well over the 5.25% target range ceiling and consistent with the more dire central bank scenarios.Among the Andean nations, inflation in Chile should come in right around 3% whereas analysts see Colombia’s setting a record-low of 1.45%. Rounding out the week, look for Peru’s central bank to keep the key rate at a record-low 0.25% for a 12th straight meeting.For more, read Bloomberg Economics’ full Week Ahead for Latin America(Updated with French forecasts in EMEA section)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank to Lead $1.2 Billion Investment in Invitae, Reports Dow Jones

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. led an investment of $1.15 billion in genetic-testing company Invitae Corp. to help expand the use of its platform.The funding will be in the form of convertible debt, Invitae said in a statement Monday. The convertible senior notes due in 2028 will have an initial conversion price of $43.18 per share, a 20% premium to the company’s trailing volume-weighted five-day average price as of April 1, according to the company. San Francisco-based Invitae’s shares have tripled in the past 12 months and closed Thursday at $39.19 in U.S. trading, pushing its market valuation to $7.7 billion. The stock jumped 5.4% Monday morning in New York.“With the support of our long-term shareholders, we’re creating the platform to support the routine use of genetics in mainstream medicine to result in better healthcare for everyone,” said Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer.SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has been expanding his investments in publicly traded companies in recent months, including in Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Bloomberg News reported in February that the Japanese-based company planned to spend billions of dollars investing in the biotech and health-care sector. The Invitae investment was made through SoftBank’s asset management group, SB Management, which earlier this year also took a stake of about 6% in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., a DNA-sequencing company. As of Dec. 31, SoftBank’s public holdings also included 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. and AbCellera Biologics Inc.Son had previously set up a $100 billion Vision Fund to invest in private startups, making bets on companies such as Didi Chuxing and DoorDash Inc.While SB Northstar was forced to wind down controversial derivative positions in big tech companies after a backlash from investors, it has taken equity stakes in a variety of other businesses. It recently invested in Norway-based education software provider Kahoot! AS, and bought one-tenth of Swedish cloud-based platform provider Sinch AB.Widely followed investor Catherine Wood is the biggest holder of Invitae shares through her exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF, which owns about 14%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Wood told CNBC earlier this month that Invitae is one of the fund’s most under appreciated holdings.Invitae offers genetic testing for a range of diseases, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric genetics, as well as reproductive health in the U.S. and abroad. Invitae also announced Monday that it is buying Genosity Inc., a company that offers software and laboratory solutions, for $200 million.J. Wood Capital Advisors LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners LP acted as financial advisors and J.P. Morgan acted as placement agent to Invitae on the transaction.(Updates with share trading in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Do-Nothing SPACs Sag, Offering Investors a $1.1 Billion Return

    (Bloomberg) -- What would you do if someone offered to let you buy dollars for 99 cents and walk away with a billion-dollar profit?That’s the opportunity, at least in theory, presented by underwater SPACs. Some 300 special purpose acquisition companies debuted in the first quarter of this year, creating an oversupply with at least 302 that hadn’t bought anything yet and were trading for less than the cash raised in their public offering. They’re also facing an eventual deadline to liquidate if they don’t come up with a deal.Typical discounts as of March 31 averaged around 1.22%, with some selling for as little as 96 cents on the dollar, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Count up all those pennies plus interest earned by SPACs on their idle cash, and the potential take amounts to a cool $1.09 billion.“It’s creating mark-to-market losses, but also extraordinary opportunity,” according to Steve Katznelson, chief investment officer at Radcliffe Capital Management.The possibility stems from how SPACs are created. The investment vehicles go public, typically at a price of $10, with the intention of making an acquisition within a self-imposed time-frame. In the meantime, they park their cash in short-term Treasuries. If they’re unable to complete a deal, their cash trust is liquidated and investors get their money back less expenses.As of March 31, it would cost about $81.4 billion to buy all those SPACs -- shares and units -- trading below $10, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Assuming a Treasury yield of 0.05%, two years from IPO to expiration and warrant values of zero, an investor would walk away with around $82 million in accrued interest on top of the principal.Some notable examples include Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. whose shares were trading for $9.62 a share last week. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. stock could be had for $9.79 and Colin Kaepernick’s Mission Advancement Corp. was going for $9.95.To be sure, a lot could go wrong along the way to cut into the hypothetical gains. Executives might agree to disastrously overpay for a company they buy, or extend their deadline and make investors wait longer for their payoff, diminishing the time value of the strategy.But history loves the concept, according to data from Jay Ritter, a University of Florida finance professor who tracks initial public offerings. By his reckoning, purchasing a SPAC at the initial offering and selling at the time of its merger from January 2010 through October 2020 would have returned 9.3% annually on an equal-weighted basis. If no partner emerges, investors who buy at a discount at least collect the difference when the SPAC liquidates.“No one loses money on this investment strategy,” Ritter said in an interview. “Worst you can do is redeem. It’s free lunch sitting there for years.”With the glut in SPAC issuance, liquidations are likely to rise, according to Ritter. Of those that went public from January 2010 to May 2018, roughly 15% wound down without reaching a deal. Given the current imbalance of SPACs and targets, Ritter estimates that half will simply return money to shareholders.In the event that the rush to find a target leads to a dubious deal, an investor who bought the discount can redeem before the merger is completed. That strategy outperforms buying the companies that emerge from SPAC combinations and holding them for one year, with Ritter’s data showing an annualized loss of 15% on an equal-weighted basis.As the enthusiasm for SPACs wanes, investors seem keenly focused on time -- how long before an actual deal emerges -- which may result in persistent discounts. While it isn’t entirely unusual for pre-deal SPACs to trade at a slight discount, the market has changed in the past couple of months, with almost every one trading below $10, according to Tyler Silver, a partner at New York-based investment firm Apex Capital Holdings.Getting Smoked“The market is short-term focused,” said Julian Klymochko, chief of Calgary-based Accelerate Financial Technologies, which specializes in alternative investing. “I’ve heard from a number of retail investors who say they don’t have the patience to wait two years.”Older SPACs just months away from signing a definitive agreement have fared better than newer ones amid the weakness, he said. With roughly 500 days remaining until deadline day for the average SPAC trading under $10, newcomers in particular could have trouble getting attention.“SPAC IPOs used to trade 30% to 40% of float on Day One; now the retail bid is gone,” Klymochko said. “If you’re new, you’re getting smoked.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Moves Higher At The Start Of The Week

    USD/CAD managed to settle below the support at 1.2550 and is testing the next support at 1.2525.

  • Exclusive: South Korea steel giant POSCO weighs how to exit Myanmar military-backed venture - sources

    Giant South Korea steelmaker POSCO has begun reviewing how it might end a joint venture with a firm controlled by the military in Myanmar in the wake of the coup there in February, two people with first-hand knowledge of the matter told Reuters. As Myanmar's army rulers continue a deadly crackdown on protest, with hundreds killed, the people said the Korean parent's POSCO C&C arm is looking into either selling its 70% stake in the venture with Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL), or buying out its partner's stake.

  • What Are the Roth 401(k) Withdrawal Rules?

    Understanding the rules for withdrawals from a Roth 401(k) will keep you from losing part of your retirement savings to taxes and penalties.

  • The new monthly stimulus checks for families may be delayed, IRS says

    The IRS commissioner is warning about payments that are part of an expanded child credit.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Easter Monday 2021 Trading Hours.

    The New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq were closed on April 2 in observance of Good Friday, along with U.S. over-the-counter markets.

  • Artificial intelligence has advanced so much, it wrote this article

    YOUR DIGITAL SELF I did not write this article. In fact, it wasn’t written by any person. Every sentence you see after this introduction is the work of OpenAI’s GPT-3, a powerful language-prediction model capable of composing sequences of coherent text.

  • At what age should you stop saving for retirement?

    My accountant sent my husband and me a note yesterday asking how much we planned to contribute to our retirement accounts for 2020. Maybe I’m sharing too much, but at our ages, it did make us pause and think, should we really still be contributing to a retirement account? My husband is nearing the time he will start to take required minimum distributions by law at 72 from his tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • AMC Stocks Pop On Upgrade: Why Analyst Sees Potential For Sharp Recovery

    Meme stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), which has had a volatile ride amid the WallStreetBets phenomena, is advancing strongly Monday following a positive analyst action. The AMC Analyst: B. Riley Securities analyst Eric Wold upgraded AMC shares from Neutral to Buy and bumped up the price target from $7 to $13. Not long ago, the stock was panned as dramatically overvalued by some analysts. The AMC Thesis: Given that the North American theater base is only 60% open at this point and theater capacity restrictions are in place, the opening weekend domestic box office performance for "Godzilla vs. Kong" from Walt Disney Co's (NASDAQ: DIS) Warner Bros. is impressive, analyst Wold said in a note. The $48.5 million in box office revenues for "Godzilla vs. Kong" compares favorably to the $47.8 million opening weekend revenues notched up by "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" in May 2019, the analyst noted. Related Link: "Godzilla vs. Kong" Smashes Pandemic-Era Box Office With .5 Million Debut These results, the analyst said, are very telling as the movie was available for free to HBO Max subscribers at the same time as the theatrical release. "We believe consumers want to leave the house and return to the theater," Wold wrote in the note. Apart from this positive indicator, the analyst said he is also impressed with AMC management's ability to weather the pandemic headwinds. by both strengthening the balance sheet and negotiating with landlords to improve the cash runway into 2022. With the management showing intent to use equity to reduce debt, B. Riley can now be more constructive on the upside opportunity for the shares, the analyst said. Related Link: Is The Era Of Meme Stocks And NFTs Already Over? AMC is well-positioned to benefit from the industry's projected resurgence and return to pre-pandemic attendance levels by 2023, given that it is the largest exhibitor in North America and the operator of the highest number of premium IMAX screens, Wold said. While noting that valuation implied by the new price target is well above historical averages, the analyst said he sees potential for sharply positive stock price movements, thanks to a combination of continued global box office recovery momentum, additional studio windowing agreement cooperation and successful balance sheet deleveraging. AMC Price Action: At last check, AMC shares were up 14.53% to $10.73. Related Link: Why Wanda Group Is Trimming Its Holdings In AMC Theater Chain (Photo: Gpwitteveen via WikiCommons.) Latest Ratings for AMC DateFirmActionFromTo Apr 2021B. Riley FBRUpgradesNeutralBuy Nov 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral Oct 2020MKM PartnersMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for AMC View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy Acadia Pharma, Bio-path And Cidara Are Moving TodayPalantir Snags .9M Nuclear Security Administration Contract© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • CFPB moves to avert a wave of foreclosures

    The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is moving to strengthen protections for struggling mortgage borrowers, including those with non-federally backed loans who have so far been excluded from nationwide Covid-related relief.

  • Exclusive: Indian refiners deepen cuts to Saudi oil purchases in May - sources

    Indian state refiners will buy 36% less oil from Saudi Arabia in May than normal, three sources said, in a sign of escalating tensions with Riyadh even after the Kingdom supported the idea of boosting output from OPEC and allied producers last week. Energy relations between India, the world's third biggest oil importer and consumer, and Saudi Arabia have soured as global oil prices spiked. New Delhi blames cuts by the Saudis and other oil producers for driving up crude prices as its economy tries to recover from the pandemic.

  • 2 Compelling Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    The crises of the past year – the COVID pandemic, the social lockdowns, the economic shock – are on the wane, and that’s good. However, the crisis post-mortems are rolling in. It’s only natural to compare the current economic crisis to the ‘Great Recession’ of 12 years ago, but as Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out, “Considering the differences in what caused the Great Financial Crisis of a little more than 12 years ago… and the current crisis… it’s little wonder that as good as things are when compared to this time last year there remains much to be revealed as to how the exit and the legacy of the pandemic crisis will take shape…” Stoltzfus also believes that the economic data, while suffering some setbacks, is generally resilient. Markets are rising, and that, as Stoltzfus says, “…in our view likely presents more opportunity than risk for investors who have suitable tolerance for risk and who practice patience.” Taking Stoltzfus’ outlook into consideration, we wanted to take a closer look at two stocks earning a round of applause from Oppenheimer's stock analysts. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that both share a profile: a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street’s analyst corps and a reliable dividend yielding at least 8%. Let’s see what Oppenheimer has to say about them. Owl Rock Capital (ORCC) We’ll start with Owl Rock Capital, one of the financial industry’s myriad specialty finance companies. These companies generally inhabit the middle-market finance sector, where they make available capital for acquisitions, recapitalizations, and general operations to mid-market companies that don’t necessarily have access to other sources of credit. Owl Rock’s portfolio consists of investments in 119 companies, totaling $11.3 billion. Of these investments, 96% are senior secured loans. Owl Rock reported its 4Q20, and full year results, at the end of February. The company saw Q4 net income of $180.7 million, which came out to 46 cents per share. This was up from 36 cents per share in 4Q19, a 27% increase. Also up was investment income, which at $221.3 million for the quarter was up 9% year-over-year. Full-year investment income was $803.3 million, up more than 11% from 2019. In addition, the company finished 2019 with over $27 billion in assets under management. Of particular interest to dividend investors, Owl Rock’s board declared a 31-cent per common share dividend for the first quarter. This is payable in mid-May, and matches the company’s previous regular dividend payments. The annualized rate of $1.24 gives a yield of 9%. Also of interest about Owl Rock’s dividend, the company paid out the sixth and final special dividend – related to the 2019 IPO launch – in this past December. In 2019, ORCC paid out for 80 cent special dividends, along with the regular dividend payments. The company has kept its dividend reliable, meeting both the regular and special payments, since going public in the summer of 2019. Owl Rock caught the attention of Oppenheimer’s Mitchel Penn, who sees the company as a solid investment with potential to beat the estimates. "We estimate EPS of $1.22 and $1.34 in 2021 and 2022 for an ROE of 8% and 9%, respectively. We project that Owl Rock can earn a 8.5% ROE, and given an estimated cost of equity capital of 8.5% we calculate a fair value of $15/share or 1.02x book value," Penn noted. "To achieve an 8.5% ROE, ORCC will either need to increase its portfolio yield from 8.4% to 9.0% or increase its leverage from 1x to 1.2x. It’s also possible that it does a little of both. Our model accounts for the fee expense increase from a flat 75 bps to a base fee of 1.5% on assets and an incentive fee of 17.5% on income." Penn rates this stock an Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $15 price target suggest a 7% upside potential from current levels. The dividend yield, however, is the true attraction here (To watch Penn’s track record, click here.) ORCC shares have attracted 3 recent reviews, and all are to Buy – which makes the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. This stock is selling for $13.98 per share and has an average price target of $14.71. (See ORCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS) Sticking with the mid-market finance sector, we’ll take a look at Fidus Investment. This company, like Owl Rock, offers capital access to smaller firms, including access to debt solutions. Fidus has a portfolio that is based mainly on senior secured debt, along with mezzanine debt. The company that Fidus has invested in are valued between $10 million and $150 million. In the fourth quarter, rounding out 2020, Fidus invested in seven companies new to its portfolio, putting a total of $103.9 million into the investments. The company’s portfolio, for that quarter, brought in an adjusted net investment income of $10.7 million, or 25 cents per common share. This was up 3 cents, or 13%, year-over-year. For the full year 2020, the adjusted net income reached $38 million, up from $35.3 million in 2019. Per share, 2020’s $1.55 was up 7.6% yoy. Fidus’ shares have been climbing steadily in the past year. Since last April, the stock has gained an impressive 153%. This gives FDUS a solid share appreciation, to complement the dividend returns. Those dividends are substantial. The company declared its 1Q21 payment in February, and paid out on March 26. The regular payment, at 31 cents per common share, yields 8% with an annualized payout of $1.24. In addition to this regular payment, Fidus also declared a special dividend of 7 cents per share, nearly double the 4-cent special payment made in the previous quarter. Turning now to the Oppenheimer coverage on Fidus, we find that 5-star analyst Chris Kotowski is pleased with this company, enough to rate it an Outperform (i.e. Buy) with an $18 price target. This figure suggests a 15% one-year upside. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) “The fundamentals [are] stable with debt investments at year-end essentially stable and interest income in line with both the prior quarter and our estimate…. What we are most pleased about is that we ended the year with only one small non-accrual. There was a significant loss during the year on one credit, which was crystallized in 4Q20, but there were also equity gains in 1Q20 that offset that, and in our mind, the fact that we end a year like this with minimal net losses validates FDUS's business model.” Of Fidus’ dividend policy, maintaining a base payment with special dividends added on when possible, Kotowski writes simply, “We think a variable dividend makes a world of sense.” Like ORCC above, this is a stock with a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating based on 3 recent positive reviews. Fidus’ shares are selling for $15.70 and their $17.17 average price target indicates a 9% upside potential from that level. (See FDUS stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Hedge Funds Boost Short Yen Bets to Highest in Two Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are the most bearish on the yen in more than two years as expectations for the world’s post-pandemic recovery mount.Futures and options speculators have added to yen shorts for three straight weeks after being long the Japanese currency as recently as a month ago, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. The speed of the reversal partly explains the yen’s slide last week, when it dropped beyond the level of 110 per dollar for the first time in a year.Many strategists say the yen is likely to extend declines -- reversing earlier calls for it to strengthen to 100 -- as rising U.S. Treasury yields and better-than-expected economic data turbo-charge the global reflation trade. Japan’s currency has dropped against all its Group-of-10 peers this year, including a loss of 6.7% against the dollar.“Yen selling is likely to largely stay intact until the U.S. economy strengthens to the point where markets expect the Federal Reserve to start tapering,” said Toshiya Yamauchi, chief manager for foreign-exchange margin trading at Ueda Harlow in Tokyo. “There’s still scope for more increases in net yen shorts.”Leveraged funds increased net yen shorts to 48,510 contracts in week through March 30, the most since January 2019, CFTC data show. They were net long as recently as Feb. 16. Asset managers have also trimmed long positions.The yen traded at 110.61 per dollar at 11 a.m. in London Monday after touching 110.97 last week. The currency’s decline has mirrored a selloff in Treasuries, with U.S. 10-year yields jumping around 80 basis points this year.Beyond 112The yen is likely to fall another 3% to 4% against a basket of G-10 currencies, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. RBC Capital Markets predicts climbing U.S. yields may prove “toxic” for the currency and may push it through the 112 level, a view shared by Mizuho Securities Co.“Speculators are boosting yen short positions as the stock-market rally drives risk-on sentiment,” said Shinsuke Kajita, chief strategist at Resona Holdings Inc. in Tokyo. “They’re also reflecting the prospect of the U.S. starting to price in rate increases at some point while the Bank of Japan last month showed more emphasis for easing.”Not everyone is bearish on the yen.Japan’s currency will bounce back to 108 per dollar over the next three months before strengthening to 103 over a one-year horizon, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a note published Friday. The yen will see some near-term upside as the market digests U.S. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal, according to Office Fukaya Consulting.Read More: Goldman Axes Short Dollar Call as Higher U.S. Yields Spoil BetThe yen has become “quite oversold and under-loved, so it’s getting ripe for a bounce,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “With hedge funds short positions so large, there’s a risk that they’ll get squeezed.”The yen’s decline is coinciding with the euro’s.Hedge funds extended net shorts on the common currency to the most since July as the eurozone struggles with slow vaccination rollouts and renewed lockdowns.“With France going back into lockdown and Italy and Germany extending partial lockdowns, the weak eurozone outlook is carrying over into Q2,” Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., wrote in a note. The euro “is still on track to test the November low near $1.1605,” he said.(Adds comments from Goldman Sachs in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires

    While Bitcoin has smashed record-high after record-high this past year, low market cap “alt-coins” are where savvy investors currently find the biggest returns. The post How DeFi Is Minting the Next Class of Millionaires appeared first on Worth.

  • Financial crises get triggered about every 10 years — Archegos might be right on time

    No one, for now, can say for sure that the so-called family office's billions in investment losses won't spread.

  • GameStop falls after filing to sell up to 3.5 million shares

    GameStop Corp. shares dropped Monday, but bounced sharply off earlier lows, after the videogame and consumer electronics retailer finally took advantage of the trading frenzy in its stock to raise money through an "at-the-market" offering.