Discount outdoor apparel and gear retailer Sierra opens in West Des Moines Saturday

Sierra hosts its grand opening in West Des Moines on Saturday. The sister store to TJ Maxx and HomeGoods offers discounted outdoor apparel and gear.

Fan of TJ Maxx? Love to shop at Marshalls? Maybe pick up some products for your house at HomeGoods? Meet Sierra, the sister retail store of those discount brands. This one focuses on outdoor products for everyone from men and women to kids and pets.

The new store in West Des Moines holds its grand opening on Saturday in the Galleria North Power Shopping Center, taking over a former 18,000-square-foot Office Max space next to TJ Maxx and near Trader Joe's.

Shoppers typically save up to 60% over department and specialty store prices.

That includes items a shopper might need for camping, hiking, yoga, skiing, climbing or running. Brands on hand span footwear and apparel to gear. Shoppers can pick up snow boots and skis, backpacks and travel gear, fishing rods and reels, baseball gloves and soccer balls, or tents and hunting knives. The store even offers seasonal products, including lightweight joggers, rain jackets, fitness gear, running shoes, and more.

The grand opening on Saturday starts at 8 a.m. with music from a local DJ, games with giveaways forshoppers, and more. Sierra also made a $10,000 donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Iowa.

This marks the second location in Iowa for the brand, which has 96 stores nationwide. Sierra also has a location in Dubuque.

Where to find Sierra

Location: Galleria North Power Shopping Center, 6305 Mills Civic Pkwy., Building 1000, West Des Moines

Contact: 515-308-3532 or sierra.com

Hours: Open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor and dining reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Outdoor retailer Sierra opens second Iowa location in West Des Moines