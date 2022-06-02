Discount Print USA Reports Second Quarter FY 2022 Results

LAS VEGAS, June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discount Print USA, Inc.. (OTC: DPUI) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 31, 2021.



Key Financial Highlights:

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

Net sales for three months ended December 31, 2021 were $68 thousand, as compared to $9 thousand in the same period of 2020.

Gross margins for the three months ended December 31, 2021 were $29 thousand, as compared to $4 thousand in the same period in 2020.

Operating Results for the Six Months Ended December 31, 2021

Net sales for six months ended December 31, 2021 were $143 thousand, as compared to $17 thousand in the same period of 2020.

Gross margins for the six months ended December 31, 2021 were $73 thousand, as compared to $11 thousand in the same period in 2020.

Ronald Miller, President of Discount Print USA, stated, “This was a good quarter for the Company and a strong start to the first half of the fiscal year. As the Covid pandemic continues to cause disruptions within supply chains, we have been able to increase sales all of which can be attributed to our sales and marketing initiatives. Some of our customers that had suspended or significantly cut back on operations in response to the pandemic, have resumed operations and we have been working with them to provide products. We continue to work with our suppliers and manufacturers to ensure that we are in a position to satisfy our customer needs as they gradually return their operations to pre-pandemic levels.”

About Discount Print USA



Discount Print USA, Inc. is a commercial printing management tech company that offers low priced printing services to a wide variety of businesses as well as individuals. The Company offers online, demand, digital, and offset printing services through a website geared towards major cities through a series of virtual offices. Discount Print USA, Inc. is a marketing company that provides printing services then outsources order completion and delivery direct to the customer. Additionally, being headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Discount Print USA, Inc. has developed a division which specializes in convention participants with printing services.

For additional information visit www.discountprintusa.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “will,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target,” “trajectory,” “focus,” “work to,” “attempt,” “pursue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate in the circumstances.

Investor Relations Contact

Andrew Barwicki

516-662-9461

andrew@barwicki.com



