Discount Stores Like Dollar Tree and Dirt Cheap Are Closing Locations: See If Your State Is Affected

JHVEPhoto / iStock.com

Investment bank UBS projected that around 50,000 or so U.S. stores will close by 2027, reported Forbes. Reasons for the closures include a lag in consumer spending, banks being less willing to lend, higher labor costs and the continued migration to e-commerce.

Tips: 8 Items at Dollar Tree That Cost Way More at Walmart

See: How To Build Your Savings From Scratch

According to UBS, retail sectors that are projected to experience the most store closings, include clothing and clothing accessories, consumer electronics and home furnishings. A smaller number of store closings are forecast for the home improvement and general merchandise sectors, while auto parts store closings are expected to remain steady.

Discount stores, such as Dollar Tree and Dirt Cheap, are among those retailers closing locations right now. See if your state is affected.

Dirt Cheap Store Closings

Dirt Cheap, which opened its first store three decades ago, describes itself as an “extreme value retailer,” meaning that it sells major brand customer returns and excess inventory.

The retailer’s parent company, Channel Control Merchants, said that the upcoming closures are in an attempt to reposition itself for long-term growth while continuing to provide a high-value experience to its customers, Best Life reported.

Dirt Cheap stores are located in eight southeastern U.S. states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. The state that will be hardest hit with closures is Texas, which is closing 13 stores. Here’s a list of Dirt Cheap closings by state as sourced from its website. All closures are expected to take place “on or around May 6.”

Check Out: 10 Items That Are Cheaper at Costco Than at Dollar Stores

Alabama

AL.com reported in February that Dirt Cheap locations in Auburn, Brewton, Ozark and Phenix City would close by March 10. Those locations are no longer listed on the retail chain’s website. Additionally, The Freebie Guy reported that the retailer’s Mobile location would also be closing, and that location is not listed on the Dirt Cheap website either.

Story continues

Out of Alabama’s 13 remaining Dirt Cheap locations listed on its website, the following location is still slated to be closed, as indicated by the words, “Store Clearance Sale! Limited Hours!” next to the store’s location information.

Enterprise, Alabama: 705 Boll Weevil Circle

Arkansas

Regarding Arkansas, the Jacksonville and Searcy locations are still listed on the Dirt Cheap website. However, according to The Freebie Guy, the Blytheville and Hot Springs locations were marked for closure. Those locations are no longer listed on the retailer’s website, and a Yelp search confirms they are closed.

Florida

The Dirt Cheap website has two locations in Pensacola, Florida, listed as open. No closures have been noted.

Georgia

Two Georgia stores are listed on the Dirt Cheap website: Columbus and Fort Oglethorpe.

While Fort Oglethorpe is remaining open, the Columbus location will soon shutter.

Louisiana

A total of 10 Louisiana locations are listed on the retailer’s website, with none appearing to be closing. However, The Freebie Guy noted that the Ville Platte, Louisiana, location was set to close, and a Yelp search indicates that the location is indeed closed.

Mississippi

Dirt Cheap has a whopping 31 Mississippi locations listed on its store locator and none are slated to be closed. However, a Yelp search indicates that a Dirt Cheap store in Laurel, Mississippi, closed. Whether that store is part of this latest round of closures is unclear.

Tennessee

Tennessee has six Dirt Cheap locations. However, the retailer’s website does not indicate that any of them are closing. Even so, at some point, both the Millington and Memphis locations closed, according to Yelp.

Texas

According to information from The Freebie Guy, Dirt Cheap plans to close 13 Texas store locations. The Arlington, Ennis and Hillsboro locations have already shuttered as they are no longer listed on the Dirt Cheap locations page and a Yelp search confirms each store’s closure. However, here are the 10 Texas locations still listed on the Dirt Cheap website that are slated to be closed but haven’t quite yet.

Alvin, Texas: 2625 S. Bypass 35

Denton, Texas: 2434 South Interstate 35 East

Fort Worth Texas: 6246 Rufe Snow Dr.

Garland, Texas: 3161 Broadway Blvd.

Nacogdoches, Texas: 4501 North Street

New Braunfels, Texas: 159 I-35 S Frontage Rd.

San Antonio, Texas: 5538 Walzem Rd.

Tyler, Texas: 303 N. Northwest Loop 323

Waco, Texas: 300 N. Valley Mills Dr.

White Settlement, Texas: 1705 S. Cherry Ln.

Dollar Tree Store Closings

So far, only two Dollar Tree stores have been put on the chopping block, according to Best Life. The Dollar Tree location in Laramie, Wyoming, will close permanently on May 8, while the Dollar Tree store at Willow Lawn Shopping Center in Richmond, Virginia, closed in mid-March.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Discount Stores Like Dollar Tree and Dirt Cheap Are Closing Locations: See If Your State Is Affected