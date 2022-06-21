U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,733.00
    +57.25 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,286.00
    +417.00 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,475.75
    +179.00 (+1.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,691.80
    +26.70 (+1.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.28
    +1.72 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.23 (+1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0550
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2880
    +0.0490 (+1.51%)
     

  • Vix

    30.40
    -2.55 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2130
    +1.1280 (+0.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,130.98
    +652.91 (+3.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.60
    +20.66 (+4.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,157.00
    +35.19 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     

DISCOUNT TIRE OFFERS FREE TIRE SAFETY CHECKS DURING NATIONAL TIRE SAFETY WEEK

·4 min read

Helpful Tips Can Keep Drivers Safe on the Roads This Summer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels, wants to help keep drivers safe on the roads this summer as an expected 42 million will take to the roads for Independence Day weekend getaways per AAA. During National Tire Safety Week, which runs from June 27-July 3, more than 1,100 Discount Tire and America's Tire stores in 37 states will offer complimentary tire safety checks and free air pressure checks for any driver. Customers are encouraged to book an appointment online at DiscountTire.com to save on wait times in the store.

Discount Tire
Discount Tire

The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association's (USTMA) annual summer initiative, National Tire Safety Week, is a critical reminder to drivers to check their tires and wheels.

According to a study from the USTMA, 70% of drivers across the U.S. reported not checking their tire pressure in the last 30 days. Discount Tire recommends checking tire air pressure at least once a month to help maintain good fuel economy and mitigate potential tire issues. To help drivers prepare for a safe summer, the experts at Discount Tire are recommending six tire safety tips every driver should know:

  1. Get Pressure Right and Check It Often – Check your tires' air pressure when they're cool at least once a month, especially before a long trip. Low pressure leads to poor handling and worse gas mileage, excessive wear, and overloading. Tires are always losing air due to impacts and pressures of bumps and turns. Temperature change affects air pressure (for every 10 degrees in ambient temperature change, the tire air pressure changes 1 PSI).

  2. Check Your Tread – Tread depth determines a vehicle's safe stopping distance. You can check it by sticking a penny upside down in a tread groove — it's time to replace if Lincoln's head is visible. Or visit your local Discount Tire to have one of our technicians check your tread for free with a mobile tread depth reader that can scan your tire tread in seconds.

  3. Rotate Often – Tires should be rotated every 6,000 miles or earlier if uneven wear develops.

  4. Check Your Trunk – Most new vehicles come equipped with tire inflation kits that include puncture-coating sealants and air compressors instead of a traditional spare tire. Check to see what your vehicle has, and make sure you have a roadside-assistance plan such as AAA.

  5. Know Your Age – The older a tire, the higher the risk for failure. As a tire ages, the rubber becomes harder and brittle, losing elasticity and strength. The age of your tire can be found by checking the DOT number stamped on its sidewall. Discount Tire recommends replacing any tire that's 6 years old or more.

  6. Shop and Get a Tire Safety Check on Your Schedule – Discount Tire makes it easy and inviting for customers to research, shop, and schedule service or installation appointments using the Discount Tire mobile app or DiscountTire.com. Research using Treadwell, Discount Tire's online tire-buying tool, to get customizable tire and wheel recommendations based on your specific vehicle, where you live, and driving habits.

"At Discount Tire, the safety of our customers is a top priority, and National Tire Safety Week is a perfect way to remind all drivers to stay safe on the roads this summer," said Mark Sorine, vice president of environmental, health, safety and quality at Discount Tire. "The increase of heat can bring dangerous tire conditions. Going the extra mile to get your tires checked keeps your family and fellow drivers safe on the road. Stop by one of our stores for help or practice one of our helpful DIY tips."

During National Tire Safety Week, Discount Tire customers can schedule a complimentary service appointment to have their tires inspected. From July 1 through July 5, Discount Tire customers can receive $210 instant savings online on select tires and wheels to celebrate Independence Day.

For more information, visit discounttire.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE
Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels. Discount Tire was founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle and serves customers at 1,100 stores in 37 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and America's Tire in parts of California. Discount Tire's latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying experience that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

Media Contact
Katie Stillwell
katie@genuinearticlecomms.com 
480-208-0606

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discount-tire-offers-free-tire-safety-checks-during-national-tire-safety-week-301571393.html

SOURCE Discount Tire

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Electric Car Exports More Than Double, Mostly to Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s shipments of cars rebounded in May, with electric vehicle exports more than doubling, as Covid lockdowns gradually ended. Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields Up: Markets WrapHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeCar manufacturers in Chi

  • Tesla Stock Is Jumping. Thank Elon Musk. He Says Competition Doesn’t Matter.

    The CEO told a conference in Qatar that the electric-vehicle company can sell as many cars as it can produce and that the waiting list is long.

  • Return of the superjumbo: A380 makes comeback despite high oil prices

    Two years ago, dozens of Airbus A380s set course for storage in sites from rural France to the Gulf as the outbreak of COVID-19 accelerated the demise of the world's largest jets. Now, the iconic European double-decker is gaining a new lease on life as airlines scramble to cope with rising demand and shortages of newer models, though for how long is unclear. The return of the four-engine behemoth at carriers such as Singapore Airlines and Qantas Airways - and soon at Japan's ANA Holdings and South Korea's Asiana Airlines - comes despite high fuel prices that make operating new-generation two-engine widebodies far cheaper.

  • Redwood Materials welcomes Toyota to its EV battery recycling initiative

    U.S. startup Redwood Materials Inc on Tuesday said Japan's Toyota Motor Corp has become the latest auto industry giant to join its comprehensive electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling initiative. Redwood Materials, whose partners include automaker Ford Motor Co and EV battery maker Panasonic Holdings Corp, aims to lower EV costs by lessening dependence on imported materials while also reducing the environmental impact. The five-year-old firm has focused initial work at a 175-acre campus in northern Nevada, but plans to build an even larger complex in southeastern United States, its chief executive and founder, JB Straubel, said in an interview.

  • Flight Attendant Surprises Pilot Girlfriend With a Proposal in the Sky

    Flight attendant Veronica Rojas proposed to her pilot girlfriend, Alejandra Moncayo, during an Alaska Airlines flight from San Francisco to Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, June 15.The couple met while working the Alaska Airlines route from San Francisco to Los Angeles. To celebrate their two year anniversary, the couple flew the same route as passengers. Mid-flight, Rojas proposed to Moncayo over the plane’s PA system.Video taken on the flight shows Rojas proposing as passengers cheered and waved around Alaska Airlines pride gear as part of a special Pride delight flight. Credit: Alaska Airlines via Storyful

  • With sky-high gas prices, dealers suddenly have more of these types of vehicles to sell

    Yes, there's low inventory all around, but dealers ended May with a relatively more stock of full-size SUVs, full-size pickups and high-end luxury cars.

  • Chevy flaunts its new electric Blazer—when can you get one?

    The brand's transition to a mostly-electric lineup is in full swing with the sleek-looking electric Chevy Blazer.

  • Rare Cobra R Selling At Second Annual Brian Wedding Collection Auction This Weekend

    1993 Ford Mustang Foxbody SVT Cobra R is one of just 107.

  • American Airlines ending service to three cities due to pilot shortage

    American Airlines will eliminate service for three cities following the Labor Day holiday weekend as a result of staffing shortages, marking the latest hiccup for the airline industry amid thousands of cancellations and cuts in recent months. An airline spokesperson said the company will drop service to Toledo, Ohio; Ithaca, N.Y.; and Islip, N.Y., on…

  • Tesla Cars Won’t Be Allowed Near China Leadership Meeting: Report

    Tesla cars are equipped with several external cameras. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO, has said the cars don't spy in China or anywhere else.

  • Honda China venture begins construction of Guangdong EV factory

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Tuesday its joint venture in China with Guangzhou Automobile Group Co has begun building an electric vehicle factory in Guangdong province with an initial investment of 3.49 billion yuan ($522 million). The new factory has an annual production capacity of 120,000 units. The dedicated EV plant will support Honda's "core operation" of EV production in China, where competition for battery-driven vehicles is heating up, the company said.

  • Taxi operators expecting ‘significant’ surge in demand during rail strikes

    Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

  • Yacht fire: Three leap in water, rescued as blaze strikes in waters off New Castle, NH

    The Portsmouth Fire Department led the response to the fire after a rescue by Good Samaritans.

  • 2023 Honda HR-V Surprises with Excellent Ride and Redesign

    The new version of Honda's small SUV deserves a "most improved" award for addressing all our complaints—except the acceleration.

  • Amphibious plane crashes in Nassau County, none injured

    The pilot informed NCSO that the pilot was trying to take his father out for a flight on Father’s Day, but experienced issues taking off. Neither the father or son were injured.

  • Drink-driver caught out when his Mercedes calls 999 for him after crash

    Alan McShane, from Wallsend, North Tyneside, crashed a company car which then automatically notified the emergency services.

  • UK Rail Walkout of 40,000 Staff Brings Services to Near Halt

    (Bloomberg) -- UK train services were brought to a near standstill on Tuesday after workers started the country’s biggest rail strike in more than three decades, with union leaders and government at odds over issues such as pay.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapBiden Says US Recession Avoidable After Call With Ex-Treasury Secretary SummersPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingRally Builds After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Yields

  • 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Lives Up to the Hype

    It isn't pretty, but it's the most capable production off-roader ever built.

  • Pete Buttigieg among thousands who saw their flights canceled this weekend

    At least 14,000 domestic flights were canceled or delayed in the United States this holiday weekend.

  • Monotrack Bikes Are Awesome

    We’d like to see more creative projects like this…