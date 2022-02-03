Get your discounted Founder Launch pass to TechCrunch Early Stage before they’re gone

Building a startup doesn’t come cheap, and that’s true whether you’re working on it full time, as a side-hustle to your day job or still contemplating how to convert your idea into a viable product. So, what’s a budding entrepreneur to do?

Step one: Attend TechCrunch Early Stage 2022, which takes place — live and in-person — on April 14 in San Francisco.

Step two: Take action and snap up one of our limited Founder Launch tickets. Get yours for just $199 and save a cool $350. They’re selling fast — if you want to get the lowest possible price, it’s definitely now o’clock.

A quick PSA: Safety first, folks — be sure to read our COVID vaccination policy before you buy your pass.

TC Early Stage is designed for founders at the very earliest stages of the startup adventure. Wherever you fall on that “beginning founder” continuum, TC Early Stage is where you’ll find expert-led sessions that provide actionable information, advice, guidance, community connection and support.

Three concurrent tracks feature workshops and small roundtables covering a range of essential topics for new founders — or anyone who has their sights set on becoming one. We started out talking about money, right? Funding is a huge issue, and you’ll hear from leading VCs on ways to find it — from the traditional to the unconventional.

That’s merely one aspect. Veteran founders and other subject matter experts will cover brand-building, growth marketing, hiring talent, legal issues, scaling your operations, perfecting your pitch, product market fit, plus the always popular “and more.”

Learning from those who’ve navigated these tricky waters will help you strategize your next steps without veering off course. Or as Ashley Barrington, the founder of MarketPearl, told us:

TC Early Stage was a great opportunity to hear seasoned startup founders talking about their experiences and how they dealt with many of the same challenges I faced then and am going through now. It’s like a mini-MBA session on early-stage companies.

We’re building out the agenda, and we’ll have more updates in the coming weeks. Want to be in-the-know on what’s happening at TC Early Stage? Sign up for our mailing list on our website to get the inside scoop on the latest speaker announcements, additions to the agenda and ticket discounts.

Bottom line: TechCrunch Early Stage 2022 takes place on April 14, and our $199 Founder Launch tickets are selling fast. Buy yours now and save $350. They’re going, going…get 'em before they’re gone.

