Discover Financial Services (DFS): A Comprehensive GF Score Analysis

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS), a prominent player in the Credit Services industry, is currently trading at $108.69 with a market capitalization of $27.17 billion. The stock has seen a gain of 3.41% today, despite a loss of 5.78% over the past four weeks. In this article, we will delve into DFS's GF Score of 88 out of 100, which indicates good outperformance potential, according to GuruFocus's performance potential categories.

DFS's Financial Strength Analysis





The Financial Strength rank measures a company's financial situation based on factors such as interest coverage, debt to revenue ratio, and Altman Z score. DFS's Financial Strength rank is 4 out of 10, indicating a moderate financial situation. The company's debt to revenue ratio is 1.37, suggesting a manageable debt burden. However, the lack of data for interest coverage and Altman Z score limits a comprehensive evaluation of DFS's financial strength.

Profitability Rank of DFS

The Profitability Rank assesses a company's profitability and its likelihood to remain profitable. DFS's Profitability Rank is 7 out of 10, indicating a relatively high level of profitability. The company has maintained consistent profitability over the past 10 years. However, the lack of data for operating margin and its 5-year trend limits a complete profitability analysis. DFS's Piotroski F-Score of 6 suggests a stable financial situation.

Growth Rank Analysis of DFS

The Growth Rank measures a company's growth in terms of revenue and profitability. DFS's Growth Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong growth potential. The company has demonstrated a 5-year revenue growth rate of 11.40% and a 3-year revenue growth rate of 10.20%. However, the lack of data for the 5-year EBITDA growth rate limits a comprehensive growth analysis.

DFS's GF Value Rank Analysis

The GF Value Rank is determined by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, a proprietary metric calculated based on historical multiples and an adjustment factor based on a company's past returns and growth. DFS's GF Value Rank is 9 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is reasonably valued.

Momentum Rank of DFS

The Momentum Rank is determined using the standardized momentum ratio and other momentum indicators. DFS's Momentum Rank is 9 out of 10, indicating strong momentum in the stock's performance.

Comparison with Competitors

When compared to its main competitors in the Credit Services industry, DFS's GF Score of 88 is higher than Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF) with a GF Score of 87, Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) with a GF Score of 78, and Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) with a GF Score of 75. This suggests that DFS has a stronger performance potential.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DFS's high GF Score of 88, strong growth rank, and robust momentum rank suggest good outperformance potential. However, its moderate financial strength rank and the lack of data for certain parameters limit a comprehensive evaluation. Therefore, while DFS shows promising signs, investors should conduct further research and consider other factors before making investment decisions.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

