Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript April 18, 2024

Discover Financial Services isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good morning. My name is Todd, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the First Quarter 2024 Discover Financial Services Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, there will be no question-and-answer period after this morning's prepared remarks. After the call ends, questions should be directed to the Discover Investor Relations team. [Operator Instructions] I will now turn the call over to Mr. Eric Wasserstrom, Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Eric Wasserstrom: Thank you, and welcome to this morning's call. I'll begin by referencing Slides 2 and 3 of our earnings presentation, which you can find in the Financial section of our Investor Relations website investorrelations.discover.com. Our discussion today contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to our notices regarding forward-looking statements that appear in our first quarter 2024 earnings press release and presentation as well as the risk factors detailed in our annual report and other filings with the SEC. Our call today will include remarks from our Interim CEO, Michael Shepherd; and John Greene, our Chief Financial Officer. There will be no question-and-answer session following today's remarks. However, the Investor Relations team will be available for any inquiries. It's now my pleasure to turn the call over to Michael.

A business professional in a suit swiping their credit card at the store.

Michael Shepherd: Thank you, Eric, and good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining today's call. I'd like to begin the call with a few words of introduction. I joined Discover's Board in August of 2023 after a career in the public and private sectors, more than 30 years of which were in the financial services industry. Among other roles, I served as Senior Deputy Controller of the Currency earlier in my career. Most relevant to my current position, I was Chairman and CEO of BancWest Corporation and Bank of the West. As Chairman of Bank of the West, I helped oversee its acquisition and integration into the Bank of Montreal in 2023. I hope my experience will help me serve our shareholders customers and employees as an effective leader during this important period.

Story continues

John Greene will discuss the results of the first quarter in greater detail, but let me highlight a few aspects of our financial performance. Discover's operating performance remained solid with increased revenues in the period, driven by good loan growth, largely reflecting payment rate normalization and a resilient net interest margin. We are seeing receivables expansion while remaining prudent in our underwriting and disciplined in customer acquisition. Credit continues to perform in line with our expectations and delinquency formation has stabilized as we had anticipated. Importantly, we continue to strengthen our risk management and compliance programs where we are investing in meaningful resources. In the first quarter, following continuing internal reviews, and after extensive discussions with several constituencies, including merchants and regulators, Discover decided to significantly increase our liability for the card misclassification issue.

We believe that taking this action will advance the resolution of these issues. There's been a lot of change at Discover over the last few months and I thought it might be helpful to emphasize our framework for decision-making. Our goals are to maximize shareholder value by executing on our risk management and compliance priorities, sustaining our commitment to outstanding customer service and seeing that the company remains well positioned to drive long-term value creation. As the interim CEO of Discover, I'm committed to these objectives, which will improve our company and allow us to make the strongest contribution to the combined Capital One. The Capital One team is leading the integration planning process and we look forward to partnering with our colleagues in support of our shared objectives.

See also 14 Best Large Cap Dividend Growth Stocks To Buy Now and

Top 15 Cities Where Gen Z is Moving in the US.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.