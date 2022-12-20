Discover Holiday Magic at the Ingenium Museums

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Ingenium- Canada's museums of science and innovation, are offering unforgettable experiences this holiday season at our three museums in Ottawa. Family fun for all ages is waiting at Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and Canada Science and Technology Museum between Monday, Dec. 26, 2022 and Sunday, January 8, 2023. There are so many activities to experience that will provide a day of affordable fun for the whole family.

Ingenium holiday graphic with a rocket flying across a starry sky, a robot hiding behind a pine tree, and a gingerbread person skating with three of the pine trees in the Ingenium colours of green, blue and red. (CNW Group/Ingenium)

Canada Agriculture and Food Museum

There are so many activities to discover at the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum. Skate on the outdoor rink or check out our exciting daily demonstrations. Learn some fun facts about Canadian tree farming and see a timeline of trends in tree-decorating history. Warm up inside the Demonstration Kitchen with homemade mint hot chocolate and snowball cookies, then make a seasonal greeting card in the craft corner. Cozy up in the Learning Centre to watch a family holiday movie.

Canada Aviation and Space Museum

Reach for the stars at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum. Climb aboard a "rocket" and travel to the Moon just like Canadian astronauts will do during upcoming Artemis Missions. Sit at the controls of a Cessna aircraft or create a space-inspired drawing to enter in our colouring contest for the chance to win a Cessna Flight with Ottawa Aviation Adventures. On January 6, don't miss the opportunity to remotely drive a real rover with Mission Control Space Services and learn about the amazing technologies developed for future space missions.

Canada Science and Technology Museum

At the Canada Science and Technology Museum, revisit the past with retro games and activities. Create your own designs on our huge homemade Lite-Brite boards. Challenge yourself and others to a real-life oversized version of Tetris. Stroll through our interactive galleries, and try to spot objects you've seen in your grandparents' homes. Then head over to our makerspace studio Exploratek to get crafty, and create a photographic print using the old-fashioned cyanotype process. Don't miss the fun at the Demo Stage, where you can experience the Cryo-Genius show, then warm up with Pyro-Techno.

