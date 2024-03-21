Discover it® Miles review: A beginner travel card with unlimited earning potential

Discover credit cards have long been popular with consumers who want to earn cash-back rewards. But with the introduction of the Discover it® Miles card, customers can earn miles instead of cash back. The card earns an unlimited 1.5x miles on every purchase, and Discover will match all of the rewards earned during the first year.

This card is an excellent choice for people who want to earn elevated rewards on every purchase without having to track bonus categories or activate quarterly promotions.

Annual fee : $0

Welcome offer : Discover will match all miles you earn in the first year

Rewards : 1.5x miles on every purchase

More details: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, no foreign transaction fee, free credit score, and online privacy protection

APR

If you carry a balance on the Discover it Miles Card, you’re charged a variable annual percentage rate (APR) of 17.24% to 28.24%.

When you have a rewards credit card, it’s important to pay off your balance in full each month to avoid interest charges. Interest charges can quickly offset the value of any rewards you earn.

Annual fee

There’s no annual fee with the Discover it Miles card. This means that all of the rewards you earn are yours to keep without having to offset the cost of having the card.

Welcome offer

The Discover it Miles doesn’t offer a standard welcome bonus; new cardholders don’t have to meet a minimum spending requirement within a specific time frame in order to earn a bonus.

Instead, cardholders get a match on all miles earned during the first 12 months. This welcome bonus is unlimited and essentially means that you'll earn 3x points on every purchase during the first year. The size of the bonus depends on how much you spend on the card throughout year one.

For example, if you spend $20,000 during the year, you’ll earn 30,000 miles on your spending. Discover will match that, giving you another 30,000 miles for a total earnings of 60,000 miles. That’s worth $600 in travel, cash back, or other redemption option.

Intro offer

With the Discover it Miles Card, you’ll also benefit from a 0% intro APR offer on both purchases and balance transfers. The 0% intro APR offer is valid for all purchases made during the first 15 months.

Additionally, balance transfers made by June 10, 2024, will receive a 0% intro APR for 15 months from the account opening date. A balance transfer fee of 3% applies to all transfers made before this date.

If there’s an unpaid balance at the end of the promotional period, the standard APR of 17.24% to 28.24% variable applies from that point forward.

Rewards rate

Unlimited 1.5x miles on every purchase

How to earn rewards

You’ll earn an unlimited 1.5x miles on every purchase you make. While there are no bonus categories, you’ll earn 50% more miles on everyday purchases compared to rewards credit cards that earn just 1x miles on non-bonus spending.

In addition, the welcome bonus can significantly increase your rewards. You'll get a first-year match on all miles earned during the first 12 months. This matching is unlimited, so there’s no cap on the number of miles you can earn from the Discover match.

How to redeem rewards

Miles can be redeemed in multiple ways, and they never expire as long as your account remains open. Cardholders can turn their miles into cash at any time and for any amount.

Statement credits . Simply make purchases on your credit card, then redeem your miles for statement credits on eligible purchases like airfare, hotels, car rentals, ride shares, gas stations, and restaurants.

Cash back . Convert miles into cash back that you can deposit into your linked bank account.

Online shopping. Use your miles during checkout at Amazon or when paying with PayPal at participating websites.

Additional benefits

The Discover it Miles Card has limited perks beyond its 1.5x miles on purchases. As a travel credit card, it has no foreign transaction fees, so you won’t be hit with hidden charges while traveling outside the U.S.

Cardholders receive free access to their credit score through the Discover mobile app or website. Discover also provides free online privacy protection, which helps you remove your personal information from select people-search websites.

Who is the Discover it Miles best for?

This Discover it Miles card is ideal for consumers who want to earn rewards on every purchase without having to remember bonus categories or activate limited-time promotions. It earns an unlimited number of miles, so there are no spending caps to limit the rewards you can earn. And as a beginner-friendly travel card, there are no complicated reward structures or redemption methods to track.

Because of its 0% intro APR offer, it’s also a great option for those looking to make a large purchase or pay down existing credit card debt. Cardholders who take advantage of this can pay down their balance over 15 months without having to worry about accruing interest.

Discover it Miles pros

Unlimited 1.5x miles on every purchase

All rewards earned during the first year are doubled

Intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers

No annual fee or foreign transaction fees

Free credit score and online privacy protection

Discover it Miles cons

Does not have a traditional welcome bonus, and you’ll have to wait a full year before receiving your miles match

No bonus categories to maximize rewards

No airline or hotel transfer partners

Limited benefits that don’t include travel protections

Where can you use Discover it Miles?

Discover cards are accepted at 99% of U.S. merchants that allow customers to pay with a credit card, according to the issuer.

However, Discover is not as widely accepted when traveling internationally. While Discover does not charge foreign transaction fees, it’s recommended that travelers bring a Visa or Mastercard credit card with them on international trips as a backup.

How to make a Discover it Miles payment

Online at Discover.com or through its mobile app

Over the phone at (800) 347-2683

Payments by mail are based on your current address. Your Discover it Miles Card statement will include one of these four mailing addresses: PO Box 6103, Carol Stream, IL 60197-6103 PO Box 45909, San Francisco, CA 94145-0909 PO Box 70176, Philadelphia, PA 19176-0176 PO Box 71242, Charlotte, NC 28272-1242



Discover it Miles customer service info

Customer service is available 24/7 through the following channels:

Phone number: (800) 347-2683

Website chat

Alternative cards to consider

While the Discover it Miles Card offers unlimited 1.5x miles on every purchase, it may not be the best card for the way you spend or the benefits it offers. Before applying, consider these alternative travel cards.

Why we like it: The VentureOne Card from Capital One earns an unlimited 1.25x miles on every purchase with no annual fee. When you book hotels or rental cars through Capital One Travel, you’ll receive 5x miles. New cardholders can earn 20,000 bonus miles when they spend $500 within three months. Plus, get a 0% intro APR offer for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers.

Why we like it: Consumers looking for more benefits and bonus categories should consider the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card. While it has a $95 annual fee, its earning power and benefits could easily make up for the cost.

The card earns 5x on travel booked through Chase; 3x points on dining, online grocery orders, and streaming services; 2x on all other travel purchases; and 1x on everything else. New customers can earn 60,000 bonus points by spending $4,000 within three months, and points are worth 25% more when booking travel through Chase. Plus, you get a $50 annual statement credit for hotel bookings made through Chase Travel.

The flexible points can be redeemed for cash, gift cards, and travel, or you can transfer them to more than a dozen airline and hotel partners. The card also includes complimentary travel and purchase protections, including primary rental car insurance.

Why we like it: The Blue Cash Everyday Card from American Express earns up to 3% cash back on popular spending categories without charging an annual fee. Cardholders get 3% cash back on the first $6,000 spent in each category – U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations. Plus, all other purchases earn 1% cash back.

On top of that, new cardholders can earn a $250 bonus when they spend $2,000 during the first six months. The card also includes a 0% intro APR offer for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. (See rates and fees. Terms apply)

Editorial Disclosure: The information in this article has not been reviewed or approved by any advertiser. The details on financial products, including card rates and fees, are accurate as of the publish date. All products or services are presented without warranty. Check the bank’s website for the most current information. This site doesn't include all currently available offers.