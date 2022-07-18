Discover the many ways to network at TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt returns live and in person October 18–20 in San Francisco, with an online day on October 21. That means it's time to refresh your face-to-face networking skills, get ready to connect with the startup ecosystem and track down opportunities IRL. Do not worry — we’ve got your back.

A quick, budget-friendly reminder: Buy an early-bird pass, and you can save up to $1,300. Prices increase July 29.

Disrupt is ripe with networking opportunities, and our event app is the perfect tool to help you find and make genuinely valuable connections. We’re talking about engaging with driven, focused people who can help you achieve your specific business needs and goals.

How does it work? Based on the info you provide during registration, the app can search the attendees list for suitable candidates, make suggestions and send out invitations at your behest. We’ll open the app weeks ahead of Disrupt, which gives you plenty of time to get your networking ducks in a row.

You can schedule meetings and line up RSVPs in advance, and you can also send invitations on the fly to folks you meet on the day of the show. Whether you’re looking for funding, a new job or your new co-founder or investment, the app lets you efficiently and effectively connect with the right people across the tech ecosystem.

Bonus: Use the app to network with the global startup community during Disrupt’s online day, October 21.

Can’t get enough networking

You have even more opportunities to meet and connect with other Disrupt attendees. When we post the agenda (it’s still early yet), be on the lookout for Speed Networking Sessions. These are a series of quick conversations, like speed dating but for business.

Add the scheduled networking break to your event app and, when the appointed time comes, you’ll be randomly matched with other attendees for three-minute conversations — based on mutual interest in specific, predetermined topics. Lather, rinse, repeat and grow your network.

Give speed networking a try — it’s a quick, fun way to prospect for opportunity, build community and share ideas.

Dinners for Six

If you prefer your networking to take place over a good meal, you might want to keep your evenings open for our Dinners for Six. We’ll roll out the details on this fun and tasty way to connect soon, but here’s the general idea.

Sign up, and you’ll be matched with other hungry Disrupt attendees to enjoy a delicious dinner and great conversation at a local restaurant. Matched how, you say? Good question. By topic, by role, by cuisine? All of the above? It’s too soon to say, but watch this space for more info. Take note: These dinners are a strictly dutch-treat situation.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 takes place in San Francisco on October 18–20 with an online day on October 21. Get ready for networking IRL, and take advantage of all the networking opportunities to help you grow your business. Buy your pass before prices go up on July 29, and we’ll see you in October!

