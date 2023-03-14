Discover the Perfect Balance of Work and Play at DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort

The resort is the ultimate MICE destination and a top pick for team-building activities in Lumut

LUMUT, Malaysia, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With breathtaking natural scenery, luxurious accommodations, and state-of-the-art meeting facilities, DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is the perfect destination to elevate your business goals.

Nestled between the lush rainforest and the pristine beaches of the Straits of Malacca, DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort offers a stunning backdrop for corporate events, team-building exercises, and meetings of all sizes. It boasts a wide range of indoor and outdoor meeting spaces, including the Grand Ballroom, which can accommodate up to 1000 guests, an 18-hole golf course and two full-service restaurants.

Whether you're planning a small board meeting or a large-scale corporate event, DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort's event planning team is dedicated to ensuring every event runs smoothly from start to finish. With a focus on personalization and attention to detail, the resort provides custom catering menus, audio-visual equipment, and a variety of other amenities.

After a productive day of meetings or team-building activities, guests can unwind in luxurious digital key-enabled rooms featuring contemporary decor, plush bedding, and a private balcony boasting the stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Guests can also enjoy a wide range of facilities, including a swimming pool, a private beach, a fitness center, and an on-site spa.

With easy accessibility from Kuala Lumpur, Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Ipoh, and KTM Batu Gajah station, the resort is strategically located for MICE. The West Coast Expressway makes travel more convenient for attendees departing from Kuala Lumpur. Alternatively, the resort is also accessible from Sultan Azlan Shah Airport, Ipoh, and Malaysia's high-speed railway KTM Batu Gajah station.

"At DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort, we are committed to providing sustainable solutions for MICE events while creating meaningful occasions that fulfill the needs of our clients. With our Meet with Purpose program and extensive team-building activities, we strive to promote social and environmental sustainability while delivering unforgettable events. We take pride in being a leading destination for corporate events, and our team is dedicated to exceeding expectations every step of the way." said Sugumaran Ramachandran, General Manager of DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort.

The resort offers a range of team-building packages that can be held either indoors or outdoors, designed to promote team bonding and improve employee engagement while making use of the resort's stunning natural surroundings. Activities can include dodgeball, tug-of-War, ATV excursions, water sports and more upon request.

As part of Hilton's commitment towards sustainability, Hilton's award-winning program 'Meet with Purpose' serves as a guide to help enrich meetings and events while offering responsible practices setting a new benchmark in Malaysia. Inspired by its global corporate responsibility strategy, the Travel with Purpose, Meet with Purpose program focuses on three essential pillars: Mindful Eating, Mindful Meeting and Mindful Being. Mindful Eating is about offering a food and beverage experience that supports a healthier lifestyle and helps sustain engagement during meetings and events, Mindful Being is about assisting meeting planners on ways to incorporate well-being into their meetings with ideas that pump up energy and boost creative thinking. Whereas Mindful Meeting inspires meeting professionals to host more sustainable events by reducing the use of resources and waste production. In 2018, Hilton hotels throughout Malaysia fully offset the carbon generated from events booked resulting in a carbon footprint reduction of 356.56 tonnes through sustainable practices.

Team Building Packages range from RM 50 to RM 100 per person. DoubleTree by Hilton Damai Laut Resort is located at Jalan Damai Laut, 32200 Lumut, Perak, Malaysia. For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit www.damailautresort.doubletreebyhilton.com or call +605 5684 3333.

