Discover Samsung is back—shop huge discounts on smartphones, tablets, appliances and more

Elsie Boskamp, Anna Popp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Discover Samsung has arrived and the tech giant is offering many discounts on its line of TVs, appliances, tablets and more.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Shopping for tech can be a tricky process, especially when you see the price tag on some devices. Nevertheless, there comes a time to upgrade your essential tech, from the smartphone in your pocket to the refrigerator in your kitchen. The good news is that Samsung is offering a whole week of discounts on some of the best devices you can find online.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The Discover Samsung sales event is offering incredible markdowns running today through Sunday, June 26. During the sale, you can snag a variety of top-rated devices from the developer at more wallet-friendly prices. These include Samsung Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Buds headphones, Galaxy Book laptops and QLED TVs. The developer will showcase daily deals on different devices, so you'll have the whole week to find the tech you need—at prices you'll love.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here's everything we know and what deals to expect

Tory Burch Sale: Save an extra 25% on shoes, bags and apparel during the Semi-Annual sale happening now

Today's top deal is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone. Typically listed from $1,199.99, you can get Samsung's souped-up phone for up to $1,150 off thanks to a $150 discount and up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credit. The Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED display and enhanced brightness to easily read messages, scroll apps and watch video clips on its screen. You'll also get an S-Pen stylus to jot notes and edit photos, the latter can be captured with the Ultra's four-lens camera system.

Experience your favorite shows, movies and video games in a whole new way with the Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV.
If you want theater-quality imagery in your living room, look no further than the Samsung QN90A Neo QLED 4K TV. Normally priced at $4,999.99, the developer is offering the 85-inch screen for $400 off. Not only did we find the QN90A to be the best Samsung TV we've ever tested, but also the best TV for bright rooms thanks to its mixing of quantum dot technology that creates brighter, more color-rich pictures with mini-LED backlights that offer above-average black levels and tight contrast control. It also has HDMI 2.1 support and a solid refresh rate for great gaming experiences, on top of vibrant visuals for shows and movies.

Whether you want to get your hands on the latest smart tech or simply can't wait until Amazon Prime Day 2022 to invest in a few new home appliances on a budget, the Discover Samsung sale is the perfect place to shop. Be sure to snatch the savings while you can—these markdowns are selling fast.

The best Samsung Discover deals

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is packed with features and power. Get it on sale at the Discover Samsung event.
Shop the Discover Samsung sale.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Discover Samsung: Save on top-rated smartphones, TVs and more tech

