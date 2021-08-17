Discover all things biotech with Mayfield at Disrupt 2021

Solving the twin challenges of human and planetary health is the greatest task of our generation, and it also presents the greatest entrepreneurial opportunity in history which is why we've partnered with Mayfield to bring you an engineering biology track to Disrupt 2021 this September 21-23. Haven’t secured your spot yet? Grab your ticket now for $99 (or even less if you’re a student, founder, or non-profit/government employee)!

Mayfield has over 50 years of experience under its VC belt, and it got there by investing in people first, with a focus on enterprise, consumer and engineering biology companies. They have served as early investors to iconic biotech and health IT entrepreneurs throughout their 50+ year history — from Amgen and Genentech to Mammoth Biosciences — whose mission is to create a better world for this and future generations.

This track will feature insights from the founders of multi-billion-dollar companies Twist Bioscience, Gingko Bioworks and Adaptive Bio; NotCo (a rising planetary health star and Indie Bio company) and Mammoth Biosciences (a breakout CRISPR platform company co-founded by Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna); plus Mostafa Ronaghi, the premier SPAC manager and former CTO of Illumina and more innovators working to solve the twin challenges of human and planetary health.

Do you science? Then you won’t want to miss any of the sessions below. Check the Disrupt 2021 agenda for days and times according to your time zone.

Bioplatforms for Saving the Planet: Mayfield’s Arvind Gupta joins two iconic entrepreneurs, Twist CEO Emily Leproust and Ginko Bioworks CEO Jason Kelly, to discuss their founder journeys — from inception through IPO and beyond — and how they are changing our world for the better.

Saving Lives with Precision Biology: Mayfield’s Ursheet Parikh joins Mostafa Ronaghi (former CTO, Illumina), Chad Robins (Co-founder & CEO, Adaptive Biotechnologies), Yan Zhang (CEO, Mission Bio) and Diego Rey (Co-founder & CSO, Endpoint Health) to talk about how these leaders are leveraging biology breakthroughs to save lives.

Taking Care of the Next Generation: Mayfield’s Kamini Ramani joins these three exceptional leaders — Sandra Oh Lin (KiwiCo), Maneesh Jain (Mirvie) and Stu Landesberg (Grove Collaborative) — to talk about creating a better world now and for future generations, building movements and communities and the milestones in getting to escape velocity.

The New Human and Planetary Health Pioneers: Mayfield’s Arvind Gupta joins leaders of two breakout companies — Trevor Martin (Mammoth Biosciences) and Matias Muchnick (NotCo) — in a discussion about the founder journey and tips for scaling your business.

Rewiring the Brain to Improve the Quality of Life: Mayfield’s Ursheet Parikh joins neuroscientists, physicians and entrepreneurs — Nanea Reeves (TRIPP), Konstantinos Alataris (Nēsos) and Paul Dagum (Mindstrong Health) — in a discussion about building brain-based businesses that improve the quality of life.

TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 takes place September 21-23.

