DISCOVER THE WORLD AND SATA AZORES AIRLINES ARE EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE THE EXPANSION OF THEIR PARTNERSHIP IN THE USA

·2 min read

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US travel agents are a key element of SATA Azores Airlines' sales strategy in North America.  Discover the World has been engaged to enhance and enlarge SATA's relationship with the travel trade in the USA.  Understanding the importance of the travel agency community in assisting customers with international travel, Discover will apply its vast experience in this area to provide excellence in service and support to SATA's valued existing travel agency partners and to reach out to new agencies interested in selling the Azores and other SATA destinations.

Discover the World's logo. (PRNewsFoto/Discover the World Marketing) (PRNewsFoto/)
Discover the World's logo. (PRNewsFoto/Discover the World Marketing) (PRNewsFoto/)

Our new North American trade service center will operate Monday to Friday 9am to 7pm Eastern Time and can be contacted by phone at 1-800-762-9995 or (508) 677-0555, and via email at support@sata-agents.com.

SATA Azores Airlines currently departs out of New York JFK and Boston serving destinations in Europe and Africa (Azores, Madeira, Lisbon, Porto, Paris (CDG) and Cape Verde).  The winter schedule for 2022/2023 includes flights from Boston to Ponta Delgada operating 5x per week. Also, SATA will fly direct from New York (JFK) into Ponta Delgada on Friday and Saturday and directly into Funchal on Thursdays.

About SATA Group
Established in the Azores in 1941, and with more than eighty years of History, SATA Group has at its core the depth of the Azorean soul and is committed to overcoming the archipelago's isolation. Composed of two airlines (SATA Air Açores and Azores Airlines) and an aerodrome managing body in the Archipelago of the Azores, the SATA Group has affirmed itself as an international airline that embraces the mission of building Atlantic bridges between the Azores and the world. SATA Airlines currently operates a network of regular national and international routes, playing an essential role in the economic and social development of the Autonomous Region of the Azores.

About Discover the World 
Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day. For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com, or call (480) 707-5566.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discover-the-world-and-sata-azores-airlines-are-excited-to-announce-the-expansion-of-their-partnership-in-the-usa-301638418.html

SOURCE Discover the World

